Endoscope Reprocessing Market size worth $ 2.75 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The high risk of infections associated with improper sterilization of endoscopes is one of the major factors that is boosting the growth of the global Endoscope Reprocessing Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Endoscope Reprocessing Market" By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers), By Product (High-Level Disinfectants & Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market size was valued at USD 1.50 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.75 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23202

Browse in-depth TOC on "Endoscope Reprocessing Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market Overview

The growth of the global Endoscope Reprocessing Market is being driven by increasing incidences of endoscopy-related infections. The hospitals are heavily investing in endoscopy instruments. The increasing prevalence of diseases that require endoscopy procedures is further bolstering the growth of the global Endoscope Reprocessing Market. The governments are also allocating funds, grants and this may propel the growth of the Endoscope Reprocessing Market in their respective countries.

The increasing preference for endoscopic procedures, high risk of endoscope-associated infections, rising aged populace, and the consequent surge of endoscopic procedures, as well as growing prominence on enlightening reprocessing procedures by healthcare facilities in the market through the prediction period helps to empower the market growth. Additionally, growing demand for surgical procedures with faster recovery, also, fewer post-surgery infections, reduced scarring, less pain, better control on hemorrhage as well as improved exactness are expected to increase the demand for numerous endoscopy devices.

With improved alertness and development in the per capita income, moreover, with the growing number of clinics and hospitals as well as the vast patient populace, the need for improved quality healthcare services has improved in these nations. Also, numerous technologically advanced countries consider invest heavily in research and development, the manufacturing of new drugs and medical devices in these countries motivates the medical device markets, consequently rising medical devices industry in developing economic makes openings to the market.

Key Developments

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

In December 2020 , Cantel Medical and Censis Technologies entered into a partnership to develop a differentiated endoscope reprocessing software solution.

, Cantel Medical and Censis Technologies entered into a partnership to develop a differentiated endoscope reprocessing software solution. In October 2019 , Cantel completed the acquisition of Hu-Friedy.

, Cantel completed the acquisition of Hu-Friedy. In April 2018 , Cantel Medical announced it has received 510 (k) clearance for its novel automated endoscope preprocessor.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Advanced Sterilization Products (A Johnson & Johnson Company), Cantel Medical, Laboratories Anios (A Subsidiary of Ecolab Inc.), Olympus, Wassenburg Medical (A Member of Hoya), Custom Ultrasonics, Steris, Steelco, Getinge, Endo-Technik W. Griesat, BES Decon (A Division of BES Rehab Ltd), ARC Healthcare Solutions, Metrex Research.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market On the basis of End User, Product, and Geography.

Endoscope Reprocessing Market, By End User

Hospitals



Ambulatory Centers



Others

Endoscope Reprocessing Market, By Product

High-Level Disinfectants & Test Strips



Detergents & Wipes



Automated Endoscope Reprocessors



Single-Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors





Double-Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors



Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems



Endoscope Tracking Systems

Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Endoscopic Stricture Management Device Market By Product Type (Stent, Bougie Dilator and Balloon Dilator), By Application (Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Specialty Clinics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market By Product (EVH Systems, Endoscopes), By Usability (Disposable and Reusable), By Vessel Type (Saphenous Vein and Radial Artery), By Application (Coronary Artery Disease and Peripheral Artery Disease), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market By Product (Endoscopes, Ultrasound Probes, Ultrasonic Processors, Imaging Systems), By Application (Oncology, Pancreatic Conditions), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Chromoendoscopy Agents Market Size By Product Type (Absorptive Agent, Reactive Agent, Contrast Agent), By Application (Gastric, Esophageal, Colorectal), By End-User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Diagnostic Center), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Healthcare Data Analytics Companies following 'Big Data' megatrend

Visualize Endoscope Reprocessing Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research