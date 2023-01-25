Endometriosis Market to Accelerate Substantially at a CAGR of 5.3% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight

The growth of the endometriosis market is expected to be mainly driven by the entry of novel therapies with better clinical profiles, an upsurge in research and development, and an enriched understanding of the disease

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Endometriosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, endometriosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (France, Italy, Germany, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Endometriosis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the endometriosis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1,920 million in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total endometriosis prevalent cases in the 7MM was approximately 22 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading companies such as AbbVie, Neurocrine Biosciences, ObsEva, Kissei Pharmaceuticals, SWK, Enteris BioPharma, Bayer, Hope Medicine , Tiumbio, Organon , and others are developing novel endometriosis drugs that can be available in the endometriosis market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel endometriosis drugs that can be available in the endometriosis market in the coming years. The promising endometriosis therapies in the pipeline include ORIAHNN (elagolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate), OVAREST (leuprorelin oral), HMI-115, TU2670 (NCE-403), OG-6219 , and others.

and others. In April 2022 , HMI-115 received an MoH application for the first European country.

Endometriosis Overview

Endometriosis is a condition in which endometrium patches appear in places other than the womb, such as the fallopian tubes, ovaries, or lungs. It is an idiopathic condition; possible causes include retrograde menstruation, peritoneal cell transformation, embryonic cell transformation, surgical scar implantation, endometrial cell transport, immune system disorder, and so on. Several factors, such as never giving birth, early menarche, late menopause, short menstrual cycles, genetics (mother, aunt, or sister) with endometriosis, reproductive tract disorders, and so on, increase the risk of developing endometriosis.

Endometriosis symptoms and signs include dysmenorrhea, pain during intercourse, pain during bowel movements or urination, excessive bleeding, infertility, and others. Endometriosis diagnosis is typically based on patient history or physical exam, and diagnostic tools such as laparoscopy, biopsy, ultrasound, MRI, and others are used.

Endometriosis Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 22 million prevalent cases of endometriosis in the 7MM in 2021.

In 2021, among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis, i.e., ~ 4.7 million, which is expected to increase by 2032.

The endometriosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent cases

Diagnosed prevalent cases

Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis by pain severity

Total treated cases

Endometriosis Treatment Market

Endometriosis is currently treated with surgical removal of endometriotic lesions via laparoscopy, which reduces pain and increases pregnancy rates, and therapeutics that suppress pain, ovarian function, and estrogen action. Oral contraceptives (off-label), progestins as first-line pharmacological treatment, and GnRH agonists/antagonists as second-line endometriosis treatment are available. The latter option causes hypoestrogenism and has serious side effects such as drug-induced menopause and osteoporosis.

All of these endometriosis treatments, most importantly, prevent fertility. Persistent pain, a common and debilitating symptom of endometriosis, is commonly treated with NSAIDs, which have variable efficacy and serious side effects when used for an extended period. There is an unmet clinical need for new non-hormonal endometriosis treatments.

ORILISSA (elagolix) was the first FDA-approved oral treatment for moderate-to-severe endometriosis pain. ORILISSA comes in two oral doses: 150 mg once daily and 200 mg twice daily. ORILISSA 150 mg tablets are oblong, light pink, film-coated tablets with "EL 150" debossed on one side. Moreover, MYFEMBREE (relugolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate) is a once-daily tablet that is taken orally. MYFEMBREE contains relugolix, which lowers the amount of estrogen (and other hormones) produced by the ovaries; estradiol (an estrogen), which may reduce the risk of bone loss; and norethindrone acetate (a progestin), which is required when women with uteruses (wombs) take estrogen. The FDA approved it in August 2022.

Endometriosis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

ORIAHNN (elagolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate): AbbVie/Neurocrine Biosciences

Linzagolix (OBE2109): ObsEva/Kissei Pharmaceuticals

OVAREST (leuprorelin oral): SWK/Enteris BioPharma

HMI-115: Bayer/ Hope Medicine

TU2670 (NCE-403): Tiumbio

OG-6219: Organon

Endometriosis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the endometriosis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement healthcare spending worldwide. Moreover, the rising prevalence of endometriosis is the primary strength of its global endometriosis market, prompting pharmaceutical companies to increase their focus. In addition, the increasing prevalence of endometriosis creates a larger window of opportunity for new endometriosis treatment options for women suffering from this disease.

Furthermore, the availability of patient assistance programs for expensive drugs by companies such as Bayer and AbbVie is expected to increase patient adherence to such drugs, driving the endometriosis market over the forecast period. In addition, incumbents are paired with healthcare providers to raise endometriosis awareness among physicians and patients.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the endometriosis market. Patients who could benefit from symptomatic medical management are not always treated because primary healthcare providers are unaware of endometriosis. Moreover, endometriosis has a high economic burden compared to other chronic diseases. It is caused primarily by a decrease in productivity and is predicted by a decrease in quality of life.

Furthermore, the endometriosis market is rife with off-label medications and is still heavily genericized, posing a significant barrier to novel therapy entrants. Due to diagnostic delays, patients frequently do not receive timely access to available treatment methods such as nonsteroidal analgesics (pain relievers), oral contraceptives, and progestin-based contraceptives. Thus, all these factors mentioned above will hamper the endometriosis market growth in the future.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Base Year 2019 Endometriosis Market CAGR 5.3 % Endometriosis Market Size in 2021 USD 1,920 Million Key Endometriosis Companies AbbVie, Neurocrine Biosciences, ObsEva, Kissei Pharmaceuticals, SWK, Enteris BioPharma, Bayer, Hope Medicine, Tiumbio, Organon, and others Key Pipeline Endometriosis Therapies ORIAHNN (elagolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate), Linzagolix (OBE2109), OVAREST (leuprorelin oral), HMI-115, TU2670 (NCE-403), OG-6219, and others

Scope of the Endometriosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Endometriosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Endometriosis current marketed and emerging therapies Endometriosis Market Dynamics: Endometriosis market drivers and barriers

Endometriosis market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Endometriosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Endometriosis Market Key Insights 2. Endometriosis Market Report Introduction 3. Endometriosis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Endometriosis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Endometriosis Treatment and Management 7. Endometriosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Endometriosis Marketed Drugs 10. Endometriosis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Endometriosis Market Analysis 12. Endometriosis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Endometriosis Market Drivers 16. Endometriosis Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

