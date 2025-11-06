Endometrial Cancer Market Poised for Expansion Throughout Forecast Period (2025-2034) Amid Increasing Adoption of Immunotherapies | DelveInsight

The endometrial cancer market space will experience significant growth during the forecast period of 2025–2034. The future is brighter for patients with endometrial cancer. Targeted agents and biomarker-driven therapies hold promise for improved outcomes both as single agents and in combinations. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as MK-2870 (Merck), XPOVIO (Karyopharm Therapeutics), FTH-001/003 (Faeth Therapeutics), giredestrant (Hoffmann-La Roche), and others will further fuel the market.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Endometrial Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, endometrial cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Endometrial Cancer Market Summary

The market size for endometrial cancer in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest endometrial cancer treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In the US, approximately 68K women were diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2024.

women were diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2024. Leading endometrial cancer companies developing emerging therapies, such as Merck, Karyopharm Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Faeth Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and others, are developing new therapy for endometrial cancer that can be available in the endometrial cancer market in the coming years.

The promising endometrial cancer therapies in clinical trials include Sacituzumab tirumotecan (MK-2870), XPOVIO (selinexor), ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan) ± radiotherapy, FTH-001/003, (Serabelisib + Sapanisertib), Giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545), Lifileucel, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Endometrial Cancer Market

Rising incidence driven by demographic and lifestyle factors

Ageing populations plus increases in obesity and metabolic conditions are raising endometrial cancer incidence in many regions — a larger patient pool increases demand for diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care.

Rapid adoption of immunotherapies & targeted agents

Recent regulatory approvals and label expansions (e.g., pembrolizumab with chemotherapy; checkpoint inhibitors for dMMR/MSI-H disease and other indications) are adding higher-cost, high-value therapeutic options and changing standard-of-care pathways. These approvals accelerate uptake and market spending.

Advances in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine

Molecular classification (MMR/MSI status, genomic subtyping from projects like TCGA) and companion diagnostics enable patient stratification, biomarker-driven prescribing, and higher use of targeted/immuno therapies — expanding both diagnostic services and personalized-therapy markets.

Expanding R&D pipeline and clinical activity

The most promising assets in endometrial cancer clinical trial include MK-2870 (sacituzumab tirumotecan) by Merck, XPOVIO (selinexor) by Karyopharm Therapeutics, FTH-001/003 by Faeth Therapeutics, ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan) ± radiotherapy by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545) by Hoffmann-La Roche, lifileucel by Iovance Biotherapeutics, and others.

Endometrial Cancer Market Analysis

The primary treatment for endometrial cancer remains hysterectomy. However, in recent years, several drugs, including KEYTRUDA, which received its first approval in 2021, have gained regulatory clearance in the U.S. for treating this disease. These therapies may be administered either intravenously or orally. Insights from The Cancer Genome Atlas Project (TCGA) have classified endometrial tumors into specific genomic subtypes, particularly dMMR and MSI-H, which serve as reliable prognostic biomarkers. The emergence of treatments tailored to these tumor profiles has significantly transformed the therapeutic landscape for patients with recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer.

Notable advancements include PD-1 inhibitors such as JEMPERLI and IMFINZI, while the LENVIMA + KEYTRUDA combination received FDA approval in 2022 for use in patients with advanced endometrial cancer that is not dMMR or MSI-H. Conventional therapies still include agents like carboplatin-taxol, megestrol acetate, and medroxyprogesterone acetate. Nevertheless, there remains a pressing need for more effective therapeutic strategies to enhance clinical outcomes. Major companies such as Merck, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Faeth Therapeutics, and GSK are actively pursuing the development of novel candidates across various stages of clinical research.

Endometrial Cancer Competitive Landscape

The endometrial cancer pipeline seems to be quite strong. The most promising assets include MK-2870 (sacituzumab tirumotecan) by Merck, XPOVIO (selinexor) by Karyopharm Therapeutics, FTH-001/003 by Faeth Therapeutics, ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan) ± radiotherapy by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545) by Hoffmann-La Roche, lifileucel by Iovance Biotherapeutics, and others.

Merck's Sacituzumab tirumotecan is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody directed against TROP2, conjugated to a topoisomerase I inhibitor. As a third-generation Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), it specifically targets TROP2-expressing cells. The drug is administered intravenously in powder form and utilizes advanced ADC conjugation technology. It is currently in development for the treatment of endometrial carcinoma and other potential indications, with ongoing evaluation in a Phase III clinical trial.

Karyopharm Therapeutics' XPOVIO (selinexor) is a first-in-class, oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound. It binds to and inhibits the nuclear export protein XPO1, resulting in the retention and accumulation of tumor suppressor proteins within the nucleus. This restores and enhances their tumor-suppressing activity, selectively triggering apoptosis in cancer cells while sparing normal cells. Selinexor is being assessed in a Phase III clinical trial (SIENDO study) as a maintenance therapy compared to placebo in patients with endometrial cancer following first- or second-line chemotherapy. Another Phase III trial (XPORT-EC-042) is investigating its use as maintenance treatment for patients with TP53 wild-type advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, with data expected by mid-2026.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies is poised to transform the endometrial cancer market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the endometrial cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Endometrial Cancer Market

In June 2025, Daiichi Sankyo announced that the first patient dosing for the Phase III DESTINY- Endometrial01 study of ENHERTU in combination with rilvegostomig or pembrolizumab versus platinum-based chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel) in combination with pembrolizumab as a first-line therapy in patients with HER2 expressing (IHC 3+/ 2+), pMMR primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

announced that the first patient dosing for the Phase III DESTINY- Endometrial01 study of ENHERTU in combination with rilvegostomig or pembrolizumab versus platinum-based chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel) in combination with pembrolizumab as a first-line therapy in patients with HER2 expressing (IHC 3+/ 2+), pMMR primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. In May 2025, AstraZeneca presented the data of the Phase III trial of IMFINZI + carboplatin/paclitaxel, followed by IMFINZI ± LYNPARZA (olaparib) as first-line treatment for endometrial cancer.

presented the data of the Phase III trial of IMFINZI + carboplatin/paclitaxel, followed by IMFINZI ± LYNPARZA (olaparib) as first-line treatment for endometrial cancer. As per the corporate presentation of Karyopharm Therapeutics 2025, the company is anticipating the Phase III trial (XPORT-EC-042) data, evaluating selinexor as a maintenance treatment for patients with TP53 wild-type advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, by mid-2026.

What is Endometrial Cancer?

Endometrial cancer originates in the endometrium, the inner lining of the uterus, and is the most prevalent malignancy of the female reproductive system. The disease typically begins as a pre-invasive intraepithelial lesion, which advances to an invasive form infiltrating the endometrial stroma and eventually extending into the myometrium. As the cancer progresses, it can spread via lymphatic vessels to regional lymph nodes, leading to potential metastasis through vascular pathways. Tumor extension to the uterine cervix and stroma usually occurs through lymphatic dissemination, especially in poorly differentiated carcinomas, though surface spread from cancers located in the lower uterine segment may also take place.

Endometrial Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The endometrial cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current endometrial cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In Europe, approximately 69–75% of patients with endometrial cancer have pMMR/MSS tumours. The incidence of endometrial cancer throughout Asia is heterogeneous, with 10.2 per 100,000 in Japan.

The endometrial cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer

Subtype-specific Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer

Mutation-Specific Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer

Age-specific Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer

Stage-specific Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer

Line-wise Treated Cases of Endometrial Cancer

Endometrial Cancer Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Endometrial Cancer Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Endometrial Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer, Subtype-specific Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer, Mutation-Specific Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer, Age-specific Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer, Stage-specific Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer, and Line-wise Treated Cases of Endometrial Cancer Key Endometrial Cancer Companies Merck, Karyopharm Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Faeth Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Iovance Biotherapeutics, GSK, Eisai, and others Key Endometrial Cancer Therapies Sacituzumab tirumotecan (MK-2870), XPOVIO (selinexor), ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan) ± radiotherapy, FTH-001/003, (Serabelisib + Sapanisertib), Giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545), Lifileucel, IMFINZI, KEYTRUDA, JEMPERLI, LENVIMA + KEYTRUDA, and others

Scope of the Endometrial Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Endometrial Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Endometrial Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Endometrial Cancer Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Endometrial Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Endometrial Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Endometrial Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Endometrial Cancer Market Key Insights 2 Endometrial Cancer Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Endometrial Cancer 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Endometrial Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Endometrial Cancer by Therapy in 2020 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Endometrial Cancer by Therapy in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Signs and Symptoms of Endometrial Cancer 7.2 Risk Factors of Endometrial Cancer 7.3 Pathophysiology of Endometrial Cancer 7.4 Genetics and Mutations of Endometrial Cancer 7.5 Diagnosis of Endometrial Cancer 7.6 Classification of Endometrial Cancer 8 Treatment and Management of Endometrial Cancer 8.1 Treatment Algorithm of Endometrial Cancer 8.2 Observation or Active Surveillance 8.3 Surgery 8.4 Radiation Therapy 8.5 Chemotherapy 9 Endometrial Cancer Treatment Guidelines 9.1 Guidelines for the Management of Endometrial Cancer 9.2 Advanced Endometrial Cancer: AUA/SUO Guidelines 9.3 Japanese Urological Association 9.4 SEOM Clinical Guidelines 9.5 European Association of Gynaecological Guidelines on Endometrial Cancer 10 Epidemiology and Patient Population 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Assumptions and Rationale 10.3 Total Incident cases of Endometrial Cancer in the 7MM 10.4 The United States 10.4.1 Total Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer in the United States 10.4.2 Subtype-specific Incident Cases of Endometrial Cases in the United States 10.4.3 Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer in the United States 10.4.4 Age-specific Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer in the United States 10.4.5 Stage-specific Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer in the United States 10.4.6 Line-wise Treated Cases of Endometrial Cancer in the United States 10.5 EU4 and the UK 10.6 Japan 11 Endometrial Cancer Patient Journey 12 Marketed Endometrial Cancer Therapies 12.1 Key Competitors 12.2 KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 12.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.4 Clinical Development 12.2.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.6 Analyst Views 12.3 IMFINZI (durvalumab): AstraZeneca List to be continued in the report… 13 Emerging Endometrial Cancer Therapies 13.1 Key Competitors 13.2 Sacituzumab tirumotecan (MK-2870): Merck 13.2.1 Product Description 13.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.2.3 Clinical Development 13.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 13.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 13.2.5 Analyst Views 13.3 XPOVIO (selinexor): Karyopharm Therapeutics List to be continued in the report… 14 Endometrial Cancer Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2 Endometrial Cancer Market Outlook 14.3 Conjoint Analysis 14.4 Key Endometrial Cancer Market Forecast Assumptions 14.5 Total Market Size of Endometrial Cancer in the 7MM 14.6 United States Endometrial Cancer Market Size 14.6.1 Total Market Size of Endometrial Cancer in the United States 14.6.2 Market Size of Endometrial Cancer by Therapies in the United States 14.7 EU4 and the UK Endometrial Cancer Market Size 14.8 Japan Endometrial Cancer Market Size 15 Endometrial Cancer Market Unmet Needs 16 Endometrial Cancer Market SWOT Analysis 17 KOL Views on Endometrial Cancer 18 Endometrial Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement 18.1 United States 18.2 EU4 and the UK 18.3 Japan 18.4 Endometrial Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement 19 Bibliography 20 Endometrial Cancer Market Report Methodology

