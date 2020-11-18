Endo to Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that the Company will participate in two investor conferences.

Members of management will participate in the 2020 Bank of America Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 8:15 a.m. ET and the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference being held November 30 - December 3, 2020.

2020 Bank of America Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

A live webcast and audio archive for the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference fireside chat will be available on the Company's website at http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. Participants should allow approximately 10 minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast.

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Beginning November 23, 2020, the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on the Company's website at http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations for 90 days. Participants should download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast.

About Endo International plc

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

