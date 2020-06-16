Endo to Announce Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) will announce its second-quarter 2020 financial results on August 6, 2020 and members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30am ET before the U.S. financial markets open.

The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 2058864. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from August 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 10:30 a.m. ET on August 13, 2020 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 2058864.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

About Endo International plc

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a highly focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.

