Endo to Announce First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results for Endo International plc

MALVERN, Pa., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. ("Endo" or the "Company"), a newly formed entity that recently acquired substantially all of the assets of Endo International plc ("EIP") as contemplated by EIP's plan of reorganization, will announce select first-quarter 2024 financial results for Endo International plc on May 30, 2024, and members of Endo's senior management team will host a conference call on May 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET for registered holders of its debt and equity securities.

There are three ways to join the call:

Phone link to register and receive an automatic callback when conference call begins: https://emportal.ink/4bj94IH

Phone dial-in number with operator support: 800-836-8184 (U.S. and Canada toll-free) or 646-357-8785

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/YmzKP3Ylp79

Please join 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

