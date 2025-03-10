Endo Reschedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Results and Conference Call

MALVERN, Pa., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) ("Endo" or the "Company") announced today that it has rescheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results to March 13, 2025, prior to market open. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The audio webcast may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.endo.com under Events & Presentations. To access the call through a conference line, participants may dial 800-836-8184 (U.S. and Canada toll-free) or 646-357-8785 (outside the U.S.). Participants are advised to join 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Endo
Endo is a diversified pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

