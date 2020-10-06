Endo Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced the release of its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, titled 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report: Helping Everyone We Serve Live Their Best Life. It summarizes the Company's current efforts to responsibly serve customers and patients, team members and other stakeholders, and it provides a starting point to build and further strengthen Endo's ESG programs and practices.

"Our ESG report showcases Endo's commitment to deliver on our company vision—helping everyone we serve live their best life," said Blaise Coleman, President and CEO of Endo. "One of our three strategic priorities is to be a force for good as this embodies our responsibility for maintaining a culture of compliance and ethics, working to make medicines more accessible to people who need them, and upholding our goal of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in all we do."

Endo's report covers the following four areas:

Our Business Practices – Adhering to Endo's business ethics and code of conduct, team members take accountability, act as owners and do the right thing even when no one is watching.

– Adhering to Endo's business ethics and code of conduct, team members take accountability, act as owners and do the right thing even when no one is watching. Our Team – Endo offers comprehensive programs to provide a safe working environment, drive career development, build an engaging workplace culture and encourage wellness.

– Endo offers comprehensive programs to provide a safe working environment, drive career development, build an engaging workplace culture and encourage wellness. Our Customers – Driven by a culture of quality and integrity, all Endo team members are accountable to do their part to help patients get the medicines and products they need.

– Driven by a culture of quality and integrity, all Endo team members are accountable to do their part to help patients get the medicines and products they need. Our World – Endo strives to operate in a responsible manner that minimizes environmental risks and impact while promoting the safe, efficient and responsible use of global resources.

To develop this four-pillar framework, Endo engaged internal stakeholder groups and consulted external resources, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework. Endo is using applicable SASB metrics to measure its performance. The Company plans to continue to report on its corporate responsibility efforts on an annual basis and plans to issue its next report during the second quarter of 2021.

Find the full report on https://www.endo.com/our-responsibility/overview.

About Endo International plc

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

