Endo Presents Data at the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society Annual Meeting

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. ("Endo") (OTCQX: NDOI) announced today that data from a clinical study of collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH) in patients with plantar fibromatosis were presented during the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society's (AOFAS) annual scientific meeting, taking place through September 14, 2024.

"Our clinical programs for plantar fibromatosis and plantar fasciitis are key elements of our future musculoskeletal pipeline indications, and we are pleased to share information with the medical community on these important data," said James P. Tursi, MD, Executive Vice President, Global Research & Development at Endo.

The oral presentation covered data from the Phase 2 clinical study of CCH in patients with plantar fibromatosis.

A Phase 2, Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study to Assess Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum vs Placebo in Patients With Plantar Fibromatosis Authors: Joseph Caporusso , DPM; Ira Gottlieb , DPM; Jason Levy , DPM, FACFAS; Saadiq El-Amin , MD; Sara E. Suttle , DPM, FACFAS; James Tursi , MD; Nigel Jones , PharmD; Luis Ortega , MD; Gongfu Zhou, PhD; C. James Anderson , DPM



The results of the Phase 2 plantar fibromatosis study demonstrated a trend in CCH treatment effect over placebo for reducing pain associated with the condition as measured by the Foot Function Index Total Pain subscale score, as well as nominally significant improvements of CCH versus placebo in the investigator assessment of improvement of the condition, nodular hardness measured by durometer, and nodule consistency (firmness) by investigator palpation. In addition, the CCH safety profile was consistent with the known CCH safety profile from other clinical studies and indications. Most adverse events were local, rated as mild to moderate, and there were no reported treatment-related serious adverse events.

CCH is not approved for use in treating patients with plantar fibromatosis. Endo is currently enrolling patients in the pivotal Phase 3 program.

About Plantar Fibromatosis

Plantar fibromatosis (PFI) or Ledderhose disease is a hyperproliferative fibrous tissue disorder resulting in the formation of nodules along the plantar fascia, the thick connective tissue that supports the arch of the foot, which is often painful. There is no cure for PFI. Symptom management options include custom insoles, topical treatments, over-the-counter pain and anti-inflammatory medications, radiation therapy and steroid injections, and ultimately, surgery may be required to remove the nodules.

