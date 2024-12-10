Endo Launches Doxycycline for Injection, USP

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) announced today that it has begun shipping doxycycline for injection, USP 100 mg/vial, an AP-rated version of DOXY 100™.

"We're pleased to provide choices to healthcare providers and hospital pharmacies as they work to deliver quality patient care," said Scott Sims, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Injectable Solutions & Generics at Endo. "The doxycycline for injection strengthens our sterile injectable product portfolio and underscores our reputation as a reliable supplier of aseptic medicines."

According to IQVIA®, doxycycline for injection 100 mg vial sales were approximately $49 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024.

DOXY 100™ is a trademark of Fresenius Kabi.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the statements by Mr. Sims and any statements relating to product launch, sales, reliability, quality or efficacy, and any statements that refer to expected, estimated or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intends," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Endo's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, they involve risks and uncertainties, some of which Endo may not currently be able to predict. Although Endo believes that these forward-looking statements and other information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on these or any other forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, the commercial success of Endo's generic product, regulatory compliance, unexpected litigation or disputes, Endo's ability to successfully implement and execute on its strategies and initiatives, Endo's ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, and changes in competitive, market or regulatory conditions. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in Endo's press releases and in its public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's most recent Form 10-Q and in Endo's final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in connection with Endo's Form S-1/A.