Endo Launches ADRENALIN® Ready-to-Use Premixed Bag, the First and Only FDA-Approved, Manufacturer-Prepared Epinephrine Premixed IV Bag

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) announced today the launch of its ADRENALIN® (epinephrine in 0.9% sodium chloride injection) ready-to-use premixed bag, the first and only FDA-approved, manufacturer-prepared epinephrine premixed intravenous (IV) bag.

"The first-ever ready-to-use epinephrine premixed bag represents an advancement for both providers and patients thanks to a delivery system that provides greater workflow efficiency, saves time, and reduces the risk of medication error," said Scott Sims, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Endo Injectable Solutions & Generics. "We are proud to provide critical care products like ADRENALIN® bags—ready when and where our customers need them—through our TruDelivery® portfolio."

The ADRENALIN® premixed bag is the latest addition to Endo Injectable Solutions' TruDelivery® product line and platform. Ready-to-use products streamline operations for hospitals by eliminating the need to prepare or transfer the product before patient administration. This may reduce waste and costs, optimize convenience and workflow, and reduce the chance for preparation error—all of which support quality patient care.

The ADRENALIN® premixed bag does not require compounding, diluting, mixing, or transferring, which may reduce waste. The single-port IV tubing reduces risk of inadvertently adding other medications to bag. The product also has a 24-month shelf life at room temperature.

Endo also offers ADRENALIN® (epinephrine injection, USP) in 1 mL single-dose vials and 30 mL multi-dose vials.

ADRENALIN® is used in the treatment of hypotension associated with septic shock.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypertension: Because individual response to epinephrine may vary significantly, monitor blood pressure frequently and titrate to avoid excessive increases in blood pressure. Patients receiving monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOI) or antidepressants of the triptyline or imipramine types may experience severe, prolonged hypertension when given epinephrine.

Pulmonary Edema: Epinephrine increases cardiac output and causes peripheral vasoconstriction, which may result in pulmonary edema.

Cardiac Arrhythmias and Ischemia: Epinephrine may induce cardiac arrhythmias and myocardial ischemia in patients, especially patients suffering from coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathy.

Extravasation and Tissue Necrosis with Intravenous Infusion: Avoid extravasation of epinephrine into the tissues, to prevent local necrosis. When Adrenalin is administered intravenously, check the infusion site frequently for free flow. Blanching along the course of the infused vein, sometimes without obvious extravasation, may be attributed to vasa vasorum constriction with increased permeability of the vein wall, permitting some leakage. This also may progress on rare occasions to superficial slough.

Hence, if blanching occurs, consider changing the infusion site at intervals to allow the effects of local vasoconstriction to subside. There is potential for gangrene in a lower extremity when infusions of catecholamine are given in an ankle vein.

Antidote for Extravasation Ischemia : To prevent sloughing and necrosis in areas in which extravasation has taken place, infiltrate the area with 10 mL to 15 mL of saline solution containing from 5 mg to 10 mg of phentolamine, an adrenergic blocking agent. Use a syringe with a fine hypodermic needle, with the solution being infiltrated liberally throughout the area, which is easily identified by its cold, hard, and pallid appearance. Sympathetic blockade with phentolamine causes immediate and conspicuous local hyperemic changes if the area is infiltrated within 12 hours.

Renal Impairment: Epinephrine constricts renal blood vessels, which may result in oliguria or renal impairment.

ADVERSE REACTIONS: Most common adverse reactions to systemically administered epinephrine are headache; anxiety; apprehensiveness; restlessness; tremor; weakness; dizziness; sweating; palpitations; pallor; peripheral coldness; nausea/vomiting; and/or respiratory difficulties. Arrhythmias, including fatal ventricular fibrillation, rapid rises in blood pressure producing cerebral hemorrhage, and angina have occurred.

DRUG INTERACTIONS:

Drugs that counter the pressor effects of epinephrine include alpha blockers, vasodilators such as nitrates, diuretics, antihypertensives, and ergot alkaloids.

Drugs that potentiate the effects of epinephrine include sympathomimetics, beta blockers, tricyclic antidepressants, MAO inhibitors, catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, clonidine, doxapram, oxytocin, levothyroxine sodium, and certain antihistamines.

Drugs that increase the arrhythmogenic potential of epinephrine include beta blockers, cyclopropane and halogenated hydrocarbon anesthetics, antihistamines, exogenous thyroid hormones, diuretics, cardiac glycosides, and quinidine. Observe for development of cardiac arrhythmias.

Potassium-depleting drugs, including corticosteroids, diuretics, and theophylline, potentiate the hypokalemic effects of epinephrine.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS: Elderly patients and pregnant women may be at greater risk of developing adverse reactions when epinephrine is administered parenterally.

INDICATION AND USAGE

Hypotension associated with Septic Shock Adrenalin is indicated to increase mean arterial blood pressure in adult patients with hypotension associated with septic shock.

