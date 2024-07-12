Endo Files Registration Statement with SEC, Advancing Planned Move to NYSE

MALVERN, Pa., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) ("Endo" or the "Company"), a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to register certain shares of common stock held by current shareholders. Endo is neither issuing nor selling new shares of its common stock in connection with the Registration Statement, and there will be no change to the number of outstanding shares.

The Registration Statement advances the Company's previously announced intention to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as it continues working to create long-term value for stakeholders through a diversified portfolio of on-market medicines and a pipeline of innovative and differentiated product candidates.

Endo anticipates trading of its common stock on the NYSE will begin later in 2024, subject to the SEC declaring the Registration Statement effective and any other required approvals and customary conditions.

Shares of Endo's common stock currently trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and trading statistics, including Real-Time Level 2 quotes, for Endo on www.otcmarkets.com. Investors who wish to access the liquidity of our common stock available through our quotation on the OTCQX® Best Market should contact their individual broker.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor is it a recommendation to engage in any particular transaction in our securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, any statements related to the listing, uplisting or trading of the Company's equity on NYSE, including the timing and outcome of the SEC's and NYSE's review, and any statements that refer to expected, estimated or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intends," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Endo's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, they involve risks and uncertainties, some of which Endo may not currently be able to predict. Although Endo believes that these forward-looking statements and other information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on these or any other forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530208/Endo_International_plc_Logo.jpg