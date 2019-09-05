Endo Announces Execution of Final Settlement Agreement and Release Resolving "Track 1" Opioid Cases

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that its subsidiaries Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Endo Health Solutions Inc., Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc. (collectively, the "Endo Entities") have executed a definitive Settlement Agreement and Release (the "Settlement Agreement") with the County of Cuyahoga, Ohio, the County of Summit, Ohio and certain related persons in connection with the following lawsuits pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio: The County of Cuyahoga, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., Case No. 17-OP-45004; and The County of Summit, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., Case No. 18-OP-45090 (collectively, the "Track 1 Cases"). Endo had previously announced a settlement in principle of the Track 1 Cases on August 20, 2019.

The Settlement Agreement fully resolves all claims that were or could have been asserted by the two plaintiff counties against the Endo Entities in the Track 1 Cases, including claims arising from or otherwise relating to the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, supply, sale, prescribing, use and/or abuse of branded and generic opioid medications. Under the Settlement Agreement, Endo will pay a total sum of $10 million and will provide up to $1 million of its Vasostrict® and Adrenalin® products free of charge, to be initially allocated by and between the two plaintiff counties as follows: Cuyahoga County will receive $6.2 million in cash and up to $620,000 of Vasostrict® and/or Adrenalin®; and Summit County will receive $3.8 million in cash and up to $380,000 of Vasostrict® and/or Adrenalin®. The two plaintiff counties may further apportion and use the foregoing amounts in their sole discretion. Further, in the event of a comprehensive resolution of government-related opioid claims, the Company has agreed that the two plaintiff counties will receive the value they would have received under such resolution less the total value of the Settlement Agreement. The Settlement Agreement includes no admission of wrongdoing, fault or liability of any kind by the Endo Entities and avoids litigation risk and associated costs. It is important to note that the value of the Settlement Agreement should not be extrapolated to any other opioid-related cases or claims.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a highly focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.

Certain information in this press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, statements relating to the terms of the settlement. Other statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are also forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Endo's current analysis of existing information and represent Endo's judgment only as of the date of this press release. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results, including the outcome of litigation, could vary materially from Endo's expectations. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, general industry and market conditions; technological advances and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in the research and development and regulatory processes, including regulatory decisions, product recalls, withdrawals and other unusual items; challenges related to product marketing, such as the unpredictability of market acceptance for new products and/or the acceptance of new indications for such products; inconsistency of treatment results among patients; potential difficulties in manufacturing; the timing and outcome of litigation, settlement discussions or other proceedings; general economic conditions; and governmental laws and regulations affecting domestic and foreign operations. Endo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in Endo's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in Canada on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR"), including current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K.

