Encounter China • Trip in Beautiful Hubei Village

News provided by

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

18 Oct, 2024, 09:30 GMT

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): What do you imagine Chinese rural villages to be like? Let's follow Amina and Salma, international students in Jiangxi, to Hubei Village, Tacheng Township, Nanchang County, encounter "Altay of Jiangxi" and experience the charming life of Chinese village.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530793/1.mp4

Continue Reading
Encounter China •Trip in Beautiful Hubei Village
Encounter China •Trip in Beautiful Hubei Village

Also from this source

Stay Better in China：China is really comfortable and safe

Stay Better in China：China is really comfortable and safe

A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Khay is a graduate student at Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Asian American

Asian American

News Releases in Similar Topics