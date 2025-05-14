Enable Taps Phil Davis as President to Drive Scale and Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable, the market-leading AI-driven rebate and pricing management platform, today announced the appointment of Phil Davis as President. In this pivotal leadership role, Davis will play a central role in scaling Enable's operations and deepening its category leadership.

Davis brings a rare combination of operational, strategic, and capital markets experience to Enable at a critical moment in its expansion. He has served as CFO of multiple hyper-growth software companies and played a key role in scaling several top-performing software businesses through senior advisory roles at McKinsey and Vista Equity Partners. Earlier in his career, Davis was an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, where he advised technology companies on IPOs, M&A, and private capital raises, experience that positions him to help Enable prepare for future strategic milestones. With roots as an AI software engineer at MIT, he also brings a deep technical foundation and a data-driven mindset that uniquely equips him to help Enable scale with discipline, innovation, and long-term strategic clarity.

Davis joins Enable's executive leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Andrew Butt, who commented: "Phil's appointment comes at a transformative moment in Enable's journey. His rare combination of operational excellence, strategic vision, and deep capital markets expertise will be instrumental as we revolutionize the landscape. His leadership will be a catalyst for our next growth chapter."

On his appointment, Davis said: "Enable has demonstrated extraordinary growth, creating and defining a new market category. What excites me most is the huge untapped potential ahead. I'm thrilled to join Andrew and the executive team to scale Enable's operations and help deliver on its bold long-term vision."

The appointment of Davis marks a critical step in Enable's strategy to evolve into a category-defining enterprise. It follows several key leadership additions across the company, as well as the recent acquisition of Flintfox, the world's fastest pricing engine. Together, these moves expand Enable's capabilities and reinforce its position as the platform of choice for global manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. With the right leadership and product foundation in place, Enable is executing on a bold strategy to transform how manufacturers and distributors manage and optimize their commercial relationships with trading partners.

About Enable

Enable's AI-driven rebate platform and pricing management solution empowers manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to unlock new levels of profitability. By providing businesses with capabilities to optimize incentives, maximize the value of trading partnerships, gain precise margin visibility, and deploy complex pricing strategies at lightning-fast speed, Enable transforms rebates and pricing into strategic tools for growth.

