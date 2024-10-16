EN Plus Charging Operation Platform Officially Certified by OCA OCPP 2.0.1

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that the EN Plus Charging Operation Platform (Evchargo Cloud) has been officially certified by the OCA (Open Charge Alliance) for OCPP 2.0.1.

Up to now, in the official public information of OCA, it can be accessed that there are only three enterprises that have applied for and passed OCPP 2.0.1 in China. All companies that have received OCPP 2.0.1 certification are pioneers in the field of electric vehicle charging and market leaders in charging solutions.

The Evchargo Cloud is driven by advanced technology at its core. It follows the OCPP 2.0.1 standard for efficient info interaction between charging facilities and the management system. Through real-time data transmission, the platform is able to accurately grasp the operational status, charging progress and user demand of each charging pile, providing a strong guarantee for intelligent charging scheduling and management. At the same time, the platform adopts intelligent charging technology, which can automatically adjust the charging power and current according to the battery characteristics of different types of electric vehicles and user demand, and realise fast, safe and efficient charging.

Safety is a top priority for charging operations, and the Evchargo Cloud has always prioritised safety in its design and development. In terms of electrical safety, the platform is equipped with leakage protection and short-circuit protection to effectively prevent electrical accidents that may occur during the charging process. Meanwhile, the platform also adopts advanced encryption technology to ensure the safe transmission and storage of charging data and prevent information leakage and malicious attacks. In addition, the platform is equipped with real-time monitoring and fault diagnosis functions. Once abnormalities are found in the charging pile, it can issue timely alarms and carry out remote diagnosis and repair.

The Evchargo Cloud is OCPP 2.0.1 certified, meaning it is highly compatible. The platform is capable of seamlessly interfacing with different brands and models of charging equipment to achieve unified management and operation. This not only provides users with more charging options, but also provides strong support for charging operators to expand their market space. Whether it is a public car park, commercial centre, residential community or highway service area, it can easily adapt to different application scenarios and provide convenient and efficient charging services for EV users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532173/image_5026225_32015804.jpg