Empty Capsules Market worth $4.19 billion by 2030 with 5.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Empty Capsules Market, valued at US$3.05 billion in 2024, stood at US$3.19 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$4.19 billion by the end of the period. The empty capsules market is propelled by increasing demand for nutraceuticals and personalized supplements, expansion in pharmaceutical R&D, and innovations in functional and modified-release capsules. A significant shift toward vegetarian and clean-label options, combined with sustainability-driven regulations, is further accelerating adoption. Future growth is anticipated from localized production in emerging markets and the creation of biodegradable capsules.

By functionality, the empty capsules market is categorized into immediate-release capsules, sustained-release capsules, delayed-release capsules, and modified-release capsules. The immediate-release capsules segment is the largest in the empty capsules market. These capsules are typically used for medications and supplements where a rapid onset of action is necessary. They are the most commonly used type of capsule, favored for their simple formulation and relatively low production cost. Immediate-release capsules are employed in treating acute conditions such as pain relief, antibiotics, and other fast-acting drugs.

By application, the empty capsules market is categorized based on therapeutic applications, including antibiotic and antibacterial drugs, dietary supplements, antacid & antiflatulent preparations, anti-inflammatory drugs, cardiovascular therapy drugs, cough & cold treatments, and other therapeutic uses. Among these, the dietary supplements segment is the fastest growing, driven by the increasing demand for natural supplements, probiotics, and vegan alternatives. This growth is fueled by a shift toward preventive healthcare and a rising interest in personalized nutrition. Additionally, the development of plant-based and clean-label products contributes to this segment's expansion as consumers become more health-conscious and choose supplements that match their dietary preferences. The global aging population and the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases also boost the reliance on dietary supplements as part of proactive health management.

By geography, the empty capsules market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2024, North America held the largest share of the global empty capsules market, driven by its well-established pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, high healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand for dietary supplements. Furthermore, the rising preference for vegetarian and clean-label capsules among health-conscious consumers has further fueled demand. Regulatory support and a high volume of clinical trials also help maintain the region's leading position in the market.

Key players in the empty capsules market include Lonza (Switzerland), ACG (India), Qualicaps (US), Suheung (South Korea), and Shanxi Guangsheng Capsule Limited (China), among others. Some of the SMEs/start-ups operating in this market includes Saviour Caps (India), Shanxi JC Biological Technology Co. (China), Shaoxing Kangke Capsule Co., Ltd. (China), ZHEJIANG HUILI CAPSULES CO., LTD. (China), and Lefancaps (Canada), among others.

Lonza (Switzerland):

Lonza (Switzerland), through its Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) segment (formerly Capsugel), offers a broad portfolio of gelatin and non-gelatin capsules, including well-known brands like Vcaps, Vcaps Plus, DRcaps, and Enprotect, serving both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. With a production capacity of approximately 260 billion capsules and over 12 manufacturing sites, Lonza operates globally, supporting more than 5,000 customers. In 2024, Lonza's CHI segment generated USD 1.27 billion in revenue, despite weakening demand in consumer health. Lonza highlighted capsule innovation by expanding its targeted release technologies and plant-based portfolio in line with clean-label trends. The company launched Capsugel Enprotect in 2022, the first coating-free capsule for enteric drug delivery, targeting small molecules, peptides, proteins, and RNA-based therapeutics. Lonza maintained its market position through a broad portfolio, trusted quality, global presence, strong customer relationships, technological leadership, and operational efficiency. In December 2024, Lonza announced the separation of its CHI business and plans to operate solely as a CDMO. The separation is expected to take effect in Q2 2025.

ACG (India)

ACG (India) is the second-largest global player and the leading capsule manufacturer from India, with a strong international presence in gelatin and HPMC capsules manufacturing. ACG Capsules (ACPL) is projected to generate USD 400 million in 2024. The company is focused on expanding globally, especially through new facilities in Thailand and upgrades to its Croatia plant. ACG also offers customized capsule solutions, including halal and kosher-certified gelatin, catering to Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets. Its strengths include cost competitiveness, regulatory flexibility, and a vertically integrated supply chain, positioning ACG as a dependable partner for both pharma and nutraceutical sectors and CDMOs.

