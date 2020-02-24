Empty Capsules Market to Ride the Wave of Increasing Focus on Preventive Healthcare: Transparency Market Research

Non-gelatin capsules to see an increase in demand; gelatin variant to dominate the market landscape

High demand for vitamin and dietary supplements to help market chart substantial growth over the assessment period

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple factors such as increase in demand for drugs, growth in research activity, and higher demand for vitamin and dietary supplements is driving the global Empty Capsules Market in a big way. There is also high demand for antibiotic and anti-bacterial drugs, and cardiovascular drugs as incidence of CVD and bacterial infections is on a rise.

"Owing to continuous development in pharmaceutical industry and frequent outbreak of infectious diseases, the industry is set to be the largest end-user over the forecast period. Overall, the market would chart a ~7% Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2019 to 2027", opines TMR.

Key Findings of the Empty Capsules Market Study

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements to dominate market owing to increase in adoption of preventive care measures by people worldwide

to dominate market owing to increase in adoption of preventive care measures by people worldwide Porcine to see moderate growth; demand from nutraceuticals and easy availability of raw materials to favor growth but shift to bovine gelatin to act as restraint

to see moderate growth; demand from nutraceuticals and easy availability of raw materials to favor growth but shift to bovine gelatin to act as restraint As an end-user, pharmaceutical will lead the charts owing to massive demand for capsules used for different indications

Explore 227 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on Empty Capsules market by Application: Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs, Vitamin & Dietary Supplements, Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations, Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs, Cough & Cold Drugs, Other Applications; Functionality: Immediate-release Capsules, Sustained-release Capsules, Delayed-release Capsules; Source: Porcine, Bovine, Marine, Natural; Type: Gelatin Capsules [Hard Gelatin, Soft Gelatin], Non-gelatin Capsules; End User: Pharmaceutical Industry, Nutraceutical Industry, Other End Users

Empty Capsules Market: Key Driving Factors

A number of trends and drivers at play are taking the growth trajectory of global empty capsules market higher. As per Transparency Market Research, a very important trend that is noted in the market is growing preference for non-gelatin capsule even though gelatin variants would dominate the market landscape over the forecast period. The reasons for this shift in preference is rising concerns regarding environment, cruelty to animals, and massive uptake of vegetarians and veganism globally. Others include:

Cardiovascular diseases are seeing a massive increase in incidence due to lifestyle choices such as smoking, drinking alcohol, and eating oily food; this, along with stressful work days, is leading to higher cases reported, generating demand for cardiovascular drug capsules

Growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare is generating massive demand for vitamins and dietary supplements, propelling the empty capsule market onto a high growth trajectory

Key Impediments for Empty Capsules Market Players

Research undertaken by Transparency Market Research into market dynamics of empty capsule market shows that certain factors are hampering its growth. These include certain dietary restrictions based on cultural or religious basis. For instance, being an animal-based product, gelatin is not preferred in predominantly vegetarian regions or vegan communities. Strict followers of Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism also do not favor such products. Furthermore, some communities specifically ask for Kosher and Halal products. But, the same restraints also create opportunities for market players who can tap into these consumer pools by developing products that in line with their beliefs.

Empty Capsules Market: Region-wise Analysis

The North American region is marked by presence of distinguished players who are involved in extensive research activities and coupled with a robust healthcare industry, the region is set to be significant contributor to growth of market

Investments towards life sciences and pharmaceuticals my major market players to help Europe gain a significant market share

gain a significant market share Market in Asia Pacific to chart a sturdy CAGR owing to demand and development of nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry; funding towards research to support growth; China and India to be major growth propellers

Competition Landscape

To tap into a larger pool of consumers, players are focusing upon expanding operations in newer regional landscapes. Besides, as per Transparency Market Research, improving upon product portfolios is also a part of growth strategy for key market players.

Prominent names among players that are functioning in the global empty capsule market landscape are ACG Worldwide, Capsugel, Qualicaps, HealthCaps India Ltd, Natural Capsules Limited, CapsCanada Corporation, Nectar Lifesciences Ltd., Medi-Caps Ltd., Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd., Roxlor, and Sunil Healthcare Ltd, among others.

TMR profiles these comprehensively and states that players would be driven by international recognized standards in terms of product development in order to meet global demand over the forecast period.

Transparency Market Research has segmented the market report on empty capsules market based on application, source, type, end-user and region.

Empty Capsules Market by Application

Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

Vitamin & Dietary Supplements

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations

Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

Cough & Cold Drugs

Other Applications

Empty Capsules Market by Functionality

Immediate-release Capsules

Sustained-release Capsules

Delayed-release Capsules

Empty Capsules Market by Source

Porcine

Bovine

Marine

Natural

Empty Capsules Market by Type

Gelatin Capsules

Hard Gelatin



Soft Gelatin

Non-gelatin Capsules

Empty Capsules Market by End User

Pharmaceutical Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Other End Users

Empty Capsules Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Croatia



Greece



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



ANZ



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

