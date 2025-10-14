Empowering Youth Skills Development: Neutech Group and WorldSkills International Cultivate Talent for a Digital Future

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13, the 2025 WorldSkills General Assembly was held in Croatia. Dr. LIU Jiren, Founder and Chair of Neutech Group, was invited to attend and sign the agreement as a WorldSkills Global Premium Partner, marking that Neutech Group has officially become the first Chinese enterprise to achieve the highest partnership level with WorldSkills.

According to the agreement, the two parties will join hands to promote the innovation of global vocational skill standards, the deepening of talent cultivation, and the enhancement of competition levels. Capitalizing on its core driving force in China's leading software innovation, artificial intelligence, and big data technologies, and leveraging the opportunity of the WorldSkills Competition 2026 Shanghai, Neusoft will provide software and hardware-related technical support for four skills: Software Application Development (formerly IT Software Solutions for Business), Software Testing, Digital Interactive Media Design, and Retail Sales.

"Neutech is honored to become a Global Premium Partner of WorldSkills. We will fully leverage the responsibility of a Chinese enterprise to deeply implement the 'Skills China Action' plan and advance the strategy of 'Building a High-Quality Skilled Talent Workforce in the New Era'. Guided by the integrated Education-Healthcare-Eldercare strategy, Neutech will deeply empower education technology. We will work hand-in-hand with global partners to help bridge skill gaps across different countries and regions, provide more youth with opportunities for skills enhancement, and jointly cultivate versatile, highly-skilled talent capable of adapting to and leading the digital future." said Chair Dr. Liu at the signing ceremony.

Furthermore, Dr. Liu was invited to meet with Mr. Frances Hourant, President of the WorldSkills, and Mr. David Hoey, CEO of WorldSkills. During the talks, the two sides planned to jointly establish a Global Industrial Collaborative Innovation Center. Initiatives will include resource co-development and skills training in cutting-edge industrial technologies in regions such as Africa and Southeast Asia, aiming to bridge skill gaps across different countries and regions and empower the cultivation of top-tier skilled talent that meets the demands of the digital era's industries.

