Empowering the Future of Pain Relief Research: Recipients of the 2023 EFIC-Grünenthal Grant Announced

Three promising early-career scientists have been awarded the prestigious EFIC-Grünenthal Grant (E-G-G) 2023.

The E-G-G funds innovative research projects to advance understanding of pain and improve the lives of people suffering from pain.

BRUSSELS and AACHEN, Germany, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Pain Federation EFIC® and the pharmaceutical company Grünenthal have announced the three recipients of the EFIC-Grünenthal Grant (E-G-G). With a total value of €100,000, this biennial grant rewards innovative projects for human pain research and supports promising early-career researchers.

Pain is a significant healthcare problem.

More than 1.5 billion individuals suffer from chronic pain – almost one in five people worldwide.[1] Chronic Pain is one of the most common reasons for seeking medical help. It is also a frequent cause of people withdrawing from the labor market early and significantly contributing to disability retirement.2 It is associated with multiple conditions, and many patients struggle to find effective pain relief.

The E-G-G aims to raise awareness of unmet needs in pain management. It supports young scientists, helping them explore novel ideas for pain research projects. The grant consists of up to €50,000 per project. The independent EFIC® Research Committee, a multidisciplinary team of experts in the pain field, selects the recipients. Selection criteria include originality of the project and the potential clinical impact. In addition to financial support, the winners also have the opportunity to network with pain research experts and communicate their research outcome to the scientific community at the biennial EFIC® Pain in Europe Congress.

For nearly 20 years, the E-G-G grant has helped establish young scientists and clinicians as independent researchers in pain. "We received an impressive number of high-quality proposals for very innovative research. The process of reviewing each proposal was scientifically inspiring," says Prof. André Mouraux, chair of EFIC® Grants and Prizes Working Group and one of the 2008 E-G-G winners.

"By investing in the next generation of researchers, we aim to ignite scientific breakthroughs that will shape the future of pain research," says Jan Adams, Chief Scientific Officer Grünenthal. "With this grant, we are not only providing financial support but also nurturing a spirit of innovation among young professionals, empowering them to pursue cutting-edge solutions that will revolutionize the way we understand and treat pain."

1. Treede RD, at al. Pain. 2015;156:1003-7.

2. Saastamoinen P, et al. Pain. 2012;153:526-31.

The E-G-G winners 2023

E-G-G received 43 applications. In a two-step evaluation, seven selected reviewers and four members of the EFIC® Research Committee Working Group on Grants and Prizes selected three research projects for funding:

Eleonora Maria Camerone , Italy

Project title: Unveiling the Impact of Expectations on Chronic Pain: An Ecological Momentary Assessment Study

Lieve Filbrich, Belgium

Project title: Multisensory interactions in pain: uncovering their effect on the motor system

Sampuna Chakrabarti, Germany

Project title: Phenotype-driven neuro-proteomics to identify clinically relevant pain targets

The winners will be officially recognised during the opening ceremony of the 13th Congress of the European Pain Federation EFIC® in Budapest, Hungary, from 20 to 22 September 2023.

About the European Pain Federation EFIC®

Headquartered in Brussels, the European Pain Federation EFIC® is a multidisciplinary professional organisation in the field of pain research and pain management, consisting of the 38 chapters of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP®), the IASP® approved official National Pain Societies in each country. Established in 1993, the European Pain Federation EFIC® constituent chapters represent Pain Societies from 38 European countries and more than 20,000 physicians, basic researchers, nurses, physiotherapists, psychologists and other healthcare professionals across Europe, who are involved in pain management and pain research

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better – and innovation is our passion. We are focussing all of our activities and efforts on moving towards our vision of a world free of pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28 countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in around 100 countries. In 2022, Grünenthal employed around 4,400 people and reached a revenue of € 1.6 bn.

