Empower the Balcony, Harness the Sun with TSUN's Easy Solar Kit

SUZHOU, China, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TSUN, the pioneer of balcony solar systems, is excited to announce the launch of its new Easy Solar Kit series. This all-in-one balcony solar system that includes a solar panel, a microinverter, a bracket, and cables, offering a practical alternative for residents living in rented apartments or places with limited rooftop access. With the launch of new series, TSUN now offers various mounting options, including railings, walls, and ground installations, allowing for customization based on available space.

Easy Solar Kit, the balcony solar system from TSUN

The energy crisis in Europe has highlighted the urgent need for sustainable and renewable energy solutions. As the demand for solar systems continues to rise, the balcony solar system has become an efficient and convenient way for homeowners to harness the solar energy.

Supportive policies and financial benefits from governments have played a significant role in the increased popularity of balcony solar systems. For instance, Germany exempts solar installations below 600W from registration with local energy departments, with plans to potentially increase the limit to 800W. The country is also considering making solar panel installation mandatory during construction and renovation projects.

These balcony solar systems are specifically designed for easy installation, enabling users to set them up without the need for professional assistance. Additionally, TSUN offers the Easy Solar Kit Pop-up, a pre-installed system that can be easily unfolded and plugged in. The plug-and-play functionality of the Easy Solar Kits not only simplifies the installation process but also provides cost savings, making sustainable energy accessible to a wider audience.

Integration of balcony solar systems with the building's design is also a key consideration for TSUN. The brand-new Easy Solar Kit systems feature an all-black design, including the solar panels, brackets, and screws, creating a harmonious appearance. Moreover, the vertical installation option maximizes space utilization while maintaining a sleek and unobtrusive design.

To ensure optimal performance and maximize electricity generation, TSUN provides tier-one high-efficiency panels, resulting in a higher return on investment in the long run. The microinverter is equipped with excellent heat dissipation capabilities, effectively enhancing conversion efficiency. Additionally, the microinverter features intelligent monitoring capabilities, allowing for easy analysis of system output data via WiFi connection using smartphones or PCs. As for the bracket, TSUN provides a durable all-black aluminum bracket that not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the system but also withstands extreme weather conditions such as gale-force winds.

As TSUN continues to innovate and improve its balcony solar systems, it remains at the forefront of the sustainable energy revolution in Europe. By providing accessible, reliable, and visually appealing solutions, TSUN empowers individuals and communities to embrace solar energy, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for all.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151516/ESK.jpg

SOURCE TSUNESS Co., Ltd.