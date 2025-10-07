Employment Hero Surpasses A$300M ARR and Announces Upgraded Integration with Indeed

SYDNEY, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment Hero, the global authority on employment, has reached A$300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), a tenfold increase in just over five years. The company crossed the threshold while also achieving continued EBITDA profitability on both a monthly and year-to-date basis, and accelerating growth at scale.

In the first half of 2025, Employment Hero added more than A$30 million in new ARR. In December 2024 it recorded its first ebitda positive month, followed by an EBITDA positive year-to-date performance. The company is on track to deliver its first full EBITDA positive year. Few SaaS companies globally combine this level of scale with sustained profitability.

Employment Hero now supports 350,000 businesses worldwide, offering a world-leading Employment Operating System (eOS) that simplifies and optimises every stage of the employment process. Its award-winning platform combines HR, payroll, recruitment and employee engagement tools.

The company also announced an enhanced global integration with Indeed, in addition to existing major candidate sources including LinkedIn and Seek.



The deepened integration with Indeed is designed to give small businesses the strongest possible footing in the competition for talent, helping them reach candidates more effectively while lowering the cost of hiring. By embedding these capabilities directly into the Employment Hero platform, SMBs can access tools that simplify the recruitment process and support growth.

The enhanced integration with Indeed gives employers using Employment Hero:

Free job adverts to increase reach

to increase reach One-click applications to improve candidate conversion

to improve candidate conversion Integrated screening questions to accelerate shortlisting

Employment Hero said the goal is to give customers flexibility to hire from the sources that matter most to them, while making the process simpler and faster.



Ben Thompson, CEO and Co-founder of Employment Hero said: "When Dave Tong and I founded Employment Hero more than a decade ago, the goal was to create proud, confident employers who felt well equipped to employ, pay and manage their people. And we wanted to give small businesses a competitive edge. Reaching A$300 million in ARR while becoming profitable reflects the value we are delivering every day to the 350,000 businesses that use our platform. Looking ahead, our focus remains on simplifying employment and giving SMBs the infrastructure to operate at the same level as the world's largest companies."

Craig Blair, Partner and Founder at Airtree said: "Employment Hero's growth to A$300 million in ARR, alongside its achievement of profitability, reflects both the strength of its platform and the clarity of Ben Thompson's vision. The company has scaled to support hundreds of thousands of businesses across multiple markets and continues to expand its role as a leading employment operating system. We are pleased to continue our partnership with Employment Hero as it deepens its product offering and accelerates its global reach."

Employment Hero is one of only a handful of unicorns to emerge from Australia, joining the ranks of companies such as Canva, Atlassian and Airwallex. With ARR growth continuing to accelerate, the company is reinforcing its position as a leading employment platform for small and medium-sized businesses.

About Employment Hero

Employment Hero is the global authority on employment, offering a world-leading Employment Operating System (eOS) that simplifies and optimises every stage of the employment process. Its award-winning platform combines HR, payroll, recruitment, and employee engagement tools with the groundbreaking employment superapp, EH Work, which integrates career management and financial wellbeing. Serving over 350,000 businesses and managing more than 2.5 million employees worldwide, Employment Hero reduces administrative burdens by up to 80%, enabling organisations to focus on their goals and create more productive, engaged teams. By revolutionising the employment marketplace, Employment Hero is making employment easier, more valuable, and rewarding for everyone.