Employers Use IT Certification to Close High‑Risk Skills Gaps and Gain Competitive Advantage, Pearson Study Finds

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations facing persistent IT and AI skills gaps are increasingly turning to professional certification as a core workforce strategy and are seeing measurable business returns, according to a new report from Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L). Pearson's 2026 Value of IT Certification Employer Report finds employers prioritize upskilling to close skills gaps, with 78% choosing professional certification as the leading upskilling investment. This focus on validated skills reflects a broader understanding that AI creates the most value when paired with a workforce equipped to use it effectively.

2026 Value of IT Certification Employer Report

The largest skills gaps are found in high-risk, high-impact areas such as AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. Employers don't expect the pressure to ease: nine in ten leaders believe certifications will be more important within the next 3–5 years. Employees echo this sentiment with 84% planning to pursue additional certifications in the next 12 months.

The report also finds that employers estimate an average of USD 17,646 in additional annual value for every certified IT employee, rising to nearly USD 20,000 in IT workforces that are fully equipped with up‑to‑date skills. That value is reflected in outcomes employers track closely, including employee performance and retention, cost savings, issue‑resolution time, and customer satisfaction.

Additional findings from the report:

93% of employers report a positive return on investment from certified IT employees.

92% of organizations require or strongly prioritize certification as part of their workforce strategy.

Organizations that require certification, versus those that do not, report greater competitive advantage (70% vs. 57%), and are more successful at closing skills gaps (65% vs 56%).

Of organizations reporting IT skills gaps, 60% say those gaps had a significant business impact in the past year.

"Employers overwhelmingly value certification as a way to build and validate the skills their IT teams need today, and they expect those credentials to matter even more as AI and other technologies continue to reshape roles," said Art Valentine, President of Pearson Assessment and Qualification. "But our research shows that employers see the benefits of certification extending well beyond skills development alone, highlighting its growing importance as a broader workforce investment."

Organizations report that supporting and investing in IT certification contributes to multiple business outcomes:

66% report efficient and reliable IT operations

65% cite overall IT team performance

64% see successful project completion

63% accelerate technology adoption

62% strengthen competitive advantage and talent attraction

59% improve employee retention

Together, the findings in Pearson's 2026 Value of IT Certification Employer Report make a strong case for certification's growing strategic importance — helping employers build stronger teams and realize broader business benefits, while giving employees clearer pathways to grow, demonstrate their skills, and prepare for what's next.

"The value organizations realize from AI and other advanced technologies ultimately depends on the skills of the people applying them. Certification helps ensure their workforce is prepared to unlock that value," concluded Valentine.

The full report is available at: https://go.pearsonvue.com/voc.

To learn more about professional certifications and Pearson Professional Assessment visit: https://www.pearsonvue.com/.

About the report

The 2026 Value of IT Certification Employer Report is the tenth edition in Pearson's ongoing research series examining the business and workforce impact of professional certification. The study is based on surveys of 505 IT and HR leaders across the United States, United Kingdom, China, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and India, supported by qualitative interviews with senior IT executives. It builds on the 2025 Value of IT Certification Candidate Report to provide a comprehensive view of how certification creates value for both employers and employees.

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About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com.

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