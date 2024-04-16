Emphysema Treatment Market to Reach $8.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 3.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Emphysema Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Medication, Oxygen Therapy, and Surgery), Type (Centriacinar, Panacinar, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centres, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the emphysema treatment market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $8.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The emphysema treatment market has experienced significant growth owing to rise in prevalence of emphysema cases globally. Furthermore, rise in number of smokers has contributed in the increasing prevalence of emphysema. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to present significant opportunities for growth owing to rise in awareness programs for emphysema, increasing diagnosis and increase in investments for well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $6.30 Billion Market Size in 2032 $8.73 Billion CAGR 3.3 % No. of Pages in Report 321 Segments covered Treatment Type, Type, End User, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico; France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA Drivers Increase in prevalence of emphysema cases

Surge in number of smokers globally

Increase in air pollution contributing to emphysema Opportunity Side effects associated with medications Restraint High cost of treatment

2023 Recession Impact Analysis

The global recession has significant impact on emphysema treatment market. The economic instability has had adverse effects on fresh investments and funding allocated to R&D activities for developing new & advanced emphysema treatment options. In addition, financial strain has led to reductions in budgets for hospital management.

However, the market for emphysema treatment is expected to recover owing to rise in prevalence of emphysema.

The medication segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Depending on treatment type, the medication segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost three-fourths of the market revenue, owing to high adoption of the medications such as bronchodilators and steroids for treatment of emphysema. In addition, easy availability and cost-effectivity of the medication contribute toward high adoption of the medications.

The centriacinar segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the centriacinar segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost half of market revenue, owing to high prevalence of centriacinar emphysema. In addition, rise in number of smokers globally has contributed significantly in the rising prevalence of centriacinar emphysema.

The homecare segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the homecare segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the emphysema treatment market revenue, owing to rising trend toward home healthcare. In addition, the development of portable oxygen therapy has contributed toward the growth of the segment.

North America to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Region wise, North America held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of emphysema treatment market revenue. This is attributed to surge in R&D activities, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rise in prevalence of emphysema.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to decreasing air quality index, initiatives for early diagnosis, and increasing healthcare investments.

Leading Market Players

Astrazeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Viatris Inc.

Novartis Ag

Orion Corporation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Verona Pharma Plc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Inogen Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the emphysema treatment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, agreement, investment, product launch, product approval, and clinical trials to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

