Emphasis on Food Security Accelerates Agricultural Sprayers Market Demand by 6% CAGR

Battery Operated Agricultural Sprayers Demand to Increase by 1.9x through 2031

Fact.MR's latest survey on the global agricultural sprayers market divulges compelling insights into factors impacting sales such as trends, opportunities, threats, and restraints. The study covers recent developments in terms of product type, capacity, power source, nozzle type, and usage across seven regions

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agricultural sprayers market size is forecast to top US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031, exhibiting growth at 6% CAGR, opines Fact.MR in a recent market analysis. Ongoing technological advancements in farm equipment are spurring demand for agricultural sprayers, creating lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market.

Farmers worldwide are seeking farm equipment that would help them improve efficiency and profitability. In response to these, players are launching technology-equipped modern sprayers to battery-operated sprayers to improve efficiency, accuracy, and productivity in farms.

As farmers are getting more aware of crop protection and food quality, demand for advanced spraying machinery is on the rise. In addition to this, increasing applications of agrochemicals to improve crop yield sustainably is expected to boost sales, thereby augmenting the growth in the market.

Further, young farmers are shifting from traditional farming practices to modern methods and tools, which is driving demand for solar agricultural sprayer pumps. Growing need for food fortification to offer nutrient-rich food in the food and beverage sector is a chief factor driving sales in the market.

As per Fact.MR, demand for agricultural sprayers is projected to remain high in the U.S., placing it as an attractive market in North America. Expansion of the food and beverage industry, along with growing demand for food security and certification in the country is compelling farmers to invest in advanced agricultural equipment, which in turn is fuelling the growth in the market.

"Introduction of drone technology providing real-time field information to improve productivity and optimal distribution of pesticides is expected to bode well for the market. Besides this, growing demand for driverless sprayers will continue boosting the growth in the market over the forecast period," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Demand for battery-operated agricultural sprayers is projected to grow by 1.9x over the assessment period.

Sales of tractor-mounted sprayers are expected to gain momentum as they facilitate large-scale farming operations.

The U.S. market is projected to grow 1.2x by 2031 owing to rapid adoption of technologically advanced farm equipment.

China is expected to dominate the East Asia market amid surging demand for high-quality crops in the food and beverage sector.

is expected to dominate the market amid surging demand for high-quality crops in the food and beverage sector. India will continue exhibiting high demand, favored by government investments supporting the expansion of the agricultural sector.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing preference for low emission farm equipment will continue boosting sales of solar agricultural sprayers.

Rising demand for high-tech farming equipment in Asia Pacific is expected to drive growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the agricultural sprayers market are focusing on research and development to diversify their product portfolios. In addition to this, players are investing in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

In August 2020 , Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. launched a pesticide spraying service in Thailand , using Yahama's FAZER R unmanned industrial helicopter. With this product, the company aims to address the growing demand for improved pest control in the agricultural sector with high-quality spraying solutions.

Key Players in the Agricultural Sprayers Market Include:

AGCO Corporation

AMAZONE H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG

Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG

ASPEE Agro Equipment Pvt Ltd

BGROUP SPA

Bucher Industries AG

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Demco Manufacturing Co.

EXEL Industries SA

GUSS Automation, LLC

GVM Incorporated

HARDI INTERNATIONAL A/S

Others

More Valuable Insights on Agricultural Sprayers Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the agricultural sprayers market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global agricultural sprayers with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product Type:

Handheld Agricultural Sprayers

Self-propelled Sprayers

Low HP Agricultural Sprayers

Medium HP Agricultural Sprayers

High HP Agricultural Sprayers

Tractor-mounted Agricultural Sprayers

Trailed Agricultural Sprayers

Aerial Agriculture Sprayers

Others

Driverless Agricultural Sprayers



Technically Advanced Faster Sprayers



Modern Sprayers



Autonomous Sprayers



Autonomous Crop Sprayers



Autonomous Orchard Sprayers

Capacity:

Ultra-low Volume Agricultural Sprayers

Low Volume Agricultural Sprayers

High Volume Agricultural Sprayers

Power Source:

Manual Agricultural Sprayers

Battery-operated Agricultural Sprayers

Fuel-operated Agricultural Sprayers

Solar Agricultural Sprayers

Electric Agricultural Sprayers

Nozzle Type:

Hydraulic Nozzle

Gaseous Nozzle

Centrifugal Nozzle

Thermal Nozzle

Usage:

Field Sprayers

Orchard Sprayers

Gardening Sprayers

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in Agricultural Sprayers Market Report

The report offers insight into the agricultural sprayers market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for agricultural sprayers market between 2021 and 2031.

Agricultural sprayers market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Agricultural sprayers market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

