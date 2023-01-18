Emotion Analytics Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 8.96 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 14.99% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Emotion Analytics Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Emotion Analytics Market" By Type (Facial Analytics, Speech Analytics), By Application (Competitive Intelligence, Workforce Management), By Vertical (Retail, BFSI), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Emotion Analytics Market size was valued at USD 2.63 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.96 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.99% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Emotion Analytics Market Overview

The software programme known as Emotion Analytics (EA) is used to gather information on human communication styles, both verbal and nonverbal, in order to comprehend a person's attitude, mood, and behavior. Initiatives for improving the corporate customer experience can be provided by the ratio of fact and emotion. By analyzing an emotional and intimate level, this tool enables the retailer and the customer to interact directly. This software solution can aid the corporate organization by enhancing customer relationship management (CRM).

The main factors fueling the market's expansion are the rising need for improved sales performance and the increased adoption of creating more personalized user experiences. Growth in the demand for artificial intelligence and big data analytics are two additional drivers driving the market forward due to technological improvement. Additionally, the market expansion was boosted by the growing adaptability of electronic wearable gadgets.

To authenticate the data and apply it in creating a comprehensive market research study, Verified Market Research filters the information already available using primary sources. The report comprises an evaluation of the market factors the client is interested in, both quantitatively and qualitatively. The "Global Emotion Analytics Market" is primarily segmented into sub-segments that can offer categorized information on the most recent market trends.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Emotion Analytics Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Emotion Analytics Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Tobii, iMotions, Affectiva, Kairos, Noldus Information Technology, Sentiance, Beyond Verbal, NVISO, Cogito, and Lexalytics.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Emotion Analytics Market into Type, Application, Vertical, and Geography.

Emotion Analytics Market, by Type

Facial Analytics



Speech Analytics



Text Analytics



Video Analytics

Emotion Analytics Market, by Application

Competitive Intelligence



Customer Experience Management



Public Safety and Law Enforcement



Sales and Marketing Management



Workforce Management

Emotion Analytics Market, by Vertical

Retail



BFSI



IT and Telecommunication



Retail



Healthcare



Media and Entertainment



Others

Emotion Analytics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

