Emotion AI Market to Reach $13.8 Billion, by 2032 at 22.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global emotion AI market is expanding rapidly due to factors such as a substantial growth in AI and ML technologies, the increase in adoption of biometrics and facial recognition and surge in the usage of emotion detection solutions in several industries

NEW CASTLE, Del., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Emotion AI Market by Component (Software and Service), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), and Application (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Retail and E-Commerce, Government, Media and Entertainment, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the Emotion AI industry generated $1.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $13.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 22.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Emotion AI is a type of AI that analyses, propagates, and acknowledges human emotions. It is also known as affective computing or affective AI. It concentrates on facial movement analysis, voice emotion AI, sentiment analysis, and natural language processing. Emotion AI provides potential benefits for businesses across various domains. It can study emotions and behavior patterns to develop customized experiences. It can recommend TV shows and movies as per user's preferences and emotional state. Emotion AI can assist streaming services to analyze customer feedback and complaints which improve their services.

Prime determinants of growth

Substantial growth in AI and ML technologies, the increase in adoption of biometrics and facial recognition and surge in the usage of emotion detection solutions in several industries are the major factors that drive the growth of the global Emotion AI market. However, the high cost of application and development, and data storage and management hamper market growth. Furthermore, integration in IoT-based technologies and expansion of wearable devices in various applications creates ample opportunities for the emotion AI market.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/232112

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.8 Billion Market Size in 2032 $13.8 Billion CAGR 22.7 % No. of Pages in Report 257 Segments covered Component, Enterprise Size, Application and Region. Drivers Substantial growth in AI and ML technologies The increase in adoption of biometrics and facial recognition Surge in the usage of emotion detection solutions Opportunities Integration in IoT-based technologies Expansion of wearable devices in various applications Restraints The high cost of application and development Data storage and management

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the emotion AI industry. The increasing adoption of real-time solutions in business operations has proliferated the demand for emotion AI market.

In addition, there is a rise in the need for emotion detection solutions in different industry verticals, especially the surveillance and healthcare sectors. Leveraging automation trends and the use of smart data in business solutions could lead to advanced business operations. These factors have propelled the growth of emotion AI solutions among industries.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/232112

The software segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the emotion AI market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The surge in technological breakthroughs in several industries has proliferated numerous opportunities for the software segment in the market. However, the service segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. As emotion AI services are increasingly implemented in various industries.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to around two-thirds of the emotion AI market revenue and is estimated to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. This is because emotion AI solutions are increasingly deployed in these organizations. These factors further drive the demand for this segment in the global market. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 24.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the cost-efficient solutions provided by various organizations.

The retail and e-commerce segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the retail and e-commerce segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one-fourth of the emotion AI market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand for personalized content recommendations in this industry further creates lucrative opportunities for the global market. However, the media and entertainment segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.2% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in the integration of facial recognition and gesture recognition techniques in these industries is further expected to propel global market growth.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the emotion AI market revenue. The region's robust industrial sector, including manufacturing, automotive, and logistics, has been an early adopter of emotion AI, which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 25.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. As the key players are investing heavily in automation and emotion AI to enhance productivity, efficiency, and address labor shortages are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.

Buy this Complete Report (257 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/emotion-ai-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players: -

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cogito Corporation

Eyesight Technologies

Apple, Inc.

Affectiva

Nuralogix Corporation

Realeyes

NVISO

Emotibot

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the emotion AI market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Facility Management Market Size is Expected to Reach $119.4 Billion by 2030

AI Market Size is Expected to Reach $1,581.70 Billion by 2030

Learning Management Systems Market Size is Expected to Reach $81.22 Billion by 2030

NoSQL Market Size is Expected to Reach $22,087 Billion by 2026

Physical Security Market Size is Expected to Reach $192.9 Billion by 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research