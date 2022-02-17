Emory Healthcare expands enterprise imaging solution from Sectra with digital pathology

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELDON, CT, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed an agreement to add its digital pathology module to the Sectra enterprise imaging solution at Atlanta-based, Emory Healthcare. This will provide the pathologists with diagnostic quality viewing and analysis of pathology studies digitally, as well as enable integrated diagnostics.

Emory Healthcare with nearly 24,000 employees and 11 hospital campuses, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia and is part of Emory University. System-wide, it has 2,722 licensed beds, more than 3,300 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta with 250 locations. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare Hospital in Columbus, 10 regional affiliate hospitals, and its clinically integrated physician network.

The pathology contract, signed during the third quarter of Sectra's 2021/2022 fiscal year, is an addition to the enterprise imaging contract, signed in February 2021. The pathology module will be fully compatible with the Sectra radiology module and allow for enhanced training of residents and fellows as well as collaborative tumor board meetings.

"The synergies offered from a single enterprise imaging platform are substantial and side-by-side access to both radiology and digital pathology images, on the same viewer, is a game-changer in patient care," says President of Sectra, Inc., Isaac Zaworski.

Digital pathology is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs. Since the launch of Sectra's digital pathology solution in 2015, it has grown to support full-scale primary diagnostics at large healthcare providers worldwide to improve cancer diagnostics.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2020/2021 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,632 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/emory-healthcare-expands-enterprise-imaging-solution-from-sectra-with-digital-pathology,c3507817

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-digital-pathology-solution,c3012598 Sectra's digital pathology solution

SOURCE Sectra