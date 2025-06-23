Emollient Market worth $4.08 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Emollient Market by Type (Esters, Fatty Alcohols, Fatty Acids, Ethers, Silicones, and Other Types), Form (Solid, Liquid), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Deodorants, Oral Care, and Other Applications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", emollient market was estimated at USD 3.03 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.15% between 2025 and 2030.

The growing shift toward organic and sustainable personal care products is significantly driving the demand for natural emollients like shea butter, jojoba oil, and squalane. Consumers are increasingly focused on clean-label formulations that emphasize safety, transparency, and environmental responsibility. This trend urges brands and formulators to seek replacements for synthetic and petroleum-based emollients with plant-derived, biodegradable alternatives. In addition to their unique moisturizing and skin-conditioning properties, these natural emollients align with consumers' expectations as they increasingly demand ethically sourced, eco-friendly beauty. With sustainability rapidly becoming a core value in product development, the need for natural emollients is steadily rising in the skincare and hair care product sectors.

Silicones are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in terms of value in the global emollient market during the forecast period.

The silicones segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global emollient market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Silicones play a major role in enhancing the durability and wearability of color cosmetics. Their film-forming and water-resistant properties help extend product wear, making them essential ingredients in formulations such as primers, foundations, eyeliners, and lipsticks. They provide all-day waterproof wear, preventing pigment migration and smudging while allowing the skin to breathe. To meet consumer demand for long-lasting makeup that endures humidity and sweat, formulators rely on silicone-based emollients. This trend is particularly strong in hot and tropical markets, where performance in extreme conditions is crucial. The ability of silicones to combine functionality with aesthetics is driving their growing use in the emollients market.

Solid form accounted for the second-largest share of the emollient market, in terms of value, in 2024.

Solid form accounted for the second-largest share of the global emollient market, in terms of value, in 2024. Solid emollients provide much better chemical and physical stability than their liquid emollient versions. Natural oils are most suitable for long-lasting formulations in skincare and pharmaceutical applications due to their lower susceptibility to oxidation and microbial contamination. These properties enable brands to reduce or completely replace the need for syntactic stabilizers or preservatives, a rapidly increasing consumer desire. Consequently, manufacturers are starting to use more types of solid emollients in formulations where long shelf life and clean-label claims are primary selling factors.

Hair care segment accounted for the second-largest share of the emollient market, in terms of value, in 2024.

The hair care segment accounted for the second-largest share of the global emollient market, in terms of value, in 2024. With the rising application of heat styling, hair coloring, and chemical treatments, people are at risk of significant damage to their hair, including dryness, split ends, and breakage. Emollients offer restorative benefits by creating a protective barrier that seals in moisture and helps reduce roughness. When included in conditioners, serums, and hair masks, they help create noticeably healthier-looking hair that is more manageable and shinier. This has opened up broad avenues for emollients such as coconut oil, argan oil, and silicone-based esters within the hair care category, and the increasing popularity of deep-conditioning and damage-repair formulations has accelerated that trend.

North America was the third-largest region in the global emollient market, in terms of value, in 2024.

North America was the third-largest region of the global emollient market, in terms of value, in 2024. North America is a hub for leading global personal care and cosmetic brands, including P&G, Estée Lauder, and Johnson & Johnson. These companies are continually creating new skincare and hair care lines with highly functional emollients to accommodate changes in consumer demand. With strong R&D capabilities and widespread distribution across retail and e-commerce, these brands influence emollient demand by setting product trends. Additionally, initiatives with medical dermatologists and dermatology experts to raise awareness about clinically proven emollient-based formulations, especially within moisturizers, sunscreens, and baby care offerings, build trust and credibility among consumers, further accelerating regional consumption.

The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Croda International plc (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Ashland Inc. (US), Innospec Inc. (US), Lonza Group (Switzerland), and Stepan Company (US).

