Emmiera Group Partners With Zinier To Drive Best-In-Class Field Service

LONDON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmiera Group, the UK's leading provider of home furniture repairs, has partnered with Zinier to turbo-charge their field service capabilities. Zinier is privileged to be the first company to provide outsourced field service management software to Emmiera, who have relied on in-house development since their inception 20 years ago.

Emmiera approached Zinier to provide an end-to-end field service management solution, incorporating advanced scheduling, configurable mobile forms, customer alerts and inventory management. Initial modelling suggests Zinier's scheduling alone will support Emmiera in reducing annual mileage by over 17% and emissions by over 100 tonnes per annum. Moreover, Emmiera intends to deploy Zinier's best-in-class mobile workflows to further enhance their market-leading first-time fix rates and drive improved client satisfaction.

Jason Grinnall, Operations Director at Emmiera Group, elaborates: "Choosing an outsourced FSM solution was a huge decision for a company like ours, who traditionally have built everything in-house. However, Zinier's inbuilt configurability and platform approach provides Emmiera with a halfway-house between deploying market-leading FSM functionality whilst retaining control of our own system. By utilising Zinier, we will be able to further drive efficiencies, increasing both our first-time fix rates and technician utilisation rates."

Doug McCullen, VP of EMEA at Zinier, commented on the successful collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Emmiera Group to the Zinier platform. Throughout our scoping process, Emmiera repeatedly reiterated the need to ensure best-in-class customer service and outcomes for their clients. This aligns very well with Zinier's customer-centric approach to service delivery. Working with Emmiera reflects our continued growth and reinforces our position as the leading pure-play enterprise Field Service Management platform for companies looking to digitise and automate their field operations, regardless of industry or scale.

Through its partnership with Zinier, Emmiera Group hopes to further reinforce its position as the UK's leading provider of furniture repairs. An ambition Zinier is proud to support.

About Emmiera:

Emmiera Group is a market-leading provider of home furniture repairs, with a team of skilled technicians serving every corner of the UK and Ireland. The founder-led business has grown from a single man in a van to a household name in the industry, with a team of hundreds based out of their head office in Dudley.

About Zinier:

Zinier is a global leader in intelligent field service automation, providing organisations with innovative solutions to streamline their field service operations and enhance customer experiences. By leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and automation, Zinier is revolutionising the field service management industry.

