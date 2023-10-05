Emmes Acquires VaxTRIALS

VaxTRIALS Adds a New Latin America Base and Greater Vaccine Research Depth

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced the acquisition of VaxTRIALS. Headquartered in Panama City, Panama, VaxTRIALS' 160+ staff members manage and monitor vaccine clinical trial activities throughout Latin America.

"Today's clinical trials are both more complex and more global in nature than ever before," said Emmes Executive Chairman Sastry Chilukuri. "Combining VaxTRIALS' depth of expertise in Latin America and Emmes' strengths, particularly in technology, biostatistics and data management, will give clients an unmatched partnership experience in conducting their clinical trials."

"VaxTRIALS is a highly complementary match for Emmes," elaborated Emmes Chief Executive Officer Peter Ronco. "It extends our global reach from our current base in North America, Europe and Asia to Latin America, one of the fastest-growing regions for clinical trials due to its large, diverse patient population and high-quality clinical research sites. VaxTRIALS adds a number of new biopharmaceutical and public-private partnership clients and further strengthens one of our largest research therapeutic areas: vaccines and infectious diseases."

VaxTRIALS' vaccine-related clinical trials have been conducted in 11 Latin American countries, as well as the Philippines.

VaxTRIALS' staff members have supported clinical trials aimed at preventing diseases such as influenza, dengue, chikungunya, hepatitis A, meningitis, norovirus, herpes zoster, pertussis, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), polio, and COVID-19.

"Another benefit for Emmes," continued Ronco, "is that we'll be able to take advantage of VaxTRIALS' established network in Latin America to reach clinical trial participants in our other core therapeutic areas, including rare and pediatric diseases, cell and gene therapy, and ophthalmology."

"Both our companies have built enduring customer relationships and a legacy of service in vaccine and infectious disease research," said VaxTRIALS CEO Dr. José Jimeno. "I am proud that we have made both people and cultural development a priority, including hiring and developing employees who care deeply about making a difference in public health.

"I'm also excited to incorporate Emmes' technology expertise, as well as legacy and depth in biostatistical analysis and data management, for the benefit of our clients throughout Latin America," he added. "Emmes' Advantage eClinical data management platform, with benefits including improving data quality, easing oversight of clinical trial operations, and reducing trial timelines and costs, can be extremely helpful to our customers."

Chilukuri noted, "José Jimeno combines his background as a medical doctor with an extensive knowledge of the industry and the Latin American region and a stellar reputation in the global vaccine community. As VaxTRIALS' founder and CEO, he has been an extremely active and energized leader. We are thrilled to welcome José and the VaxTRIALS team to Emmes."

About VaxTRIALS

A specialized Clinical Research Organization, VaxTRIALS provides innovative solutions in managing and monitoring vaccine clinical trial activities across Latin America. Founded in 2012, VaxTRIALS has built a reputation for helping clients, sponsors and vendors achieve extraordinary results in implementation of their studies. A regional leader with an active presence in 11 Latin-American countries and the Philippines, the company's local regulatory knowledge and wide network of experienced investigational sites ensures rapid trial enrollment and standards.

About Emmes

Founded more than 45 years ago, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

