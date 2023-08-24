EMKOO, GS3 EMZOOM, Officially Released in Saudi Arabia

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC MOTOR is firing on all cylinders in the Middle East, rapidly expanding their product matrix in the region with a double release of award-winning models in Saudi Arabia.

On August 16 at the Crowne Plaza RDC Riyadh, an invitational launch party celebrated the Saudi Arabia release of the EMKOO and the GS3 EMZOOM. Zeng Hebin, General Manager of GAC International, delivered a speech at the event. Wu Jian, President of GAC Research Institute, and Zhang Fan, Vice President of GAC Research Institute, introduced the products to the audience.

A large group of media representatives, online influencers and content creators were given an up-close preview of these newest regional releases, as well as a detailed explanation of GAC MOTOR's new brand strategy and the latest industry trends.

The result was an excited buzz around GAC MOTOR's rapidly expanding brand power and the cutting-edge automobiles now made available for purchase in Saudi Arabia.

Showstopping Design, Cutting Edge Technology

The new models now available to Saudi Arabian buyers include the sleek 5-seater EMKOO, positioned as a "next-generation SUV" that counts the China Automotive Technology Research Center's "Best Bodywork" and "Best Workmanship" awards amongst its accolades.

The EMKOO has been praised for its "bold look, generous spec sheet and healthy array of tech smarts", appealing to younger drivers with an eye for the latest aesthetics.

The spacious, eye-catching GS3 EMZOOM, another 5-seater, has grabbed the attention of buyers all over the world with its statement geometric exterior, powerful engine, and sporty aesthetic, accompanied by the latest technology for a highly user-friendly drive.

GAC International: A Strong End to 2023

The two models' release in the Saudia Arabia market will be followed by the further release of the EMKOO in the rest of the Middle East in the latter months of 2023.

This new generation vehicle release marks a significant new chapter in the GAC MOTOR global story, as it stacks up success after success on the international stage. As of this year, GAC GROUP has been listed on the Fortune Global 500 for 11 consecutive years, ranking 165th in 2023.

As GAC Group climbs the ranks, GAC MOTOR looks set to continue making waves internationally, centered around the core mission statement of a consistent commitment to excellence, ever bolder designs, and increasingly world-leading technology.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193306/video.mp4

SOURCE GAC MOTOR