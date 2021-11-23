EmiSwap AMM DEX is coming to Polygon with 365 % APR for LPs

EmiSwap AMM DEX Integrates Polygon Commitchain to Launch High APR Liquidity and Farming Pools

MOSCOW, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmiSwap announced the official and long-awaited integration with Polygon, the leading Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform, in which the EmiSwap AMM DEX will take advantage of the powerful Polygon's speed and security to provide users and LPs with the opportunity to maximize their returns and improve their experience. Polygon liquidity providers will get 365% APR for 365 days! Read on to find out more.

Why did EmiSwap Integrate Polygon?

By debuting on Polygon , EmiSwap will be able to lower transaction costs for its users without sacrificing quality. Users will be able to make transactions instantaneously utilizing the EmiSwap interface and pooled liquidity on Polygon. EmiSwap can deliver a better user experience for all of its customers by utilizing Polygon's full-stack Ethereum scaling solutions.

What's in it for Liquidity Providers?

The 365% APR airdrop: Where users provide liquidity for any pair and receive LP tokens. Users can stake their LP tokens and ESW pair into the farming pools and win a 365% APR airdrop (per liquidity) + Additional % APR for farming + 0.25% of the platform fees paid by token swappers. The 365% APR Airdrop will be released three months after liquidity withdrawal or the campaign ends. The 180% APR airdrop: Users can provide liquidity in any pool with ESW token (ex: ESW/USDT) and get 180% APR (per liquidity) + 0.25% of the platform's fees paid by token swappers. The 180% APR Airdrop will be released three months after liquidity withdrawal or the campaign ends. XXX% APR Farming pools: Users can provide liquidity, stake their LP tokens in farming pools, and receive high % APR rewards DAILY + 0.25% of the platform's fees paid for by token swappers. The XXX% APR farming pool launches on November 23rd .

Referral Program

EmiSwap's Referral Program works for the 365% and 180% Airdrops. There are three referral program levels where participants receive a percentage from the rewards of users they invited to the EmiSwap platform.

Level 1 - 7%: If a USER1 invites USER2 by their referral link, they get 7% of their rewards.

Level 2 - 5%: If USER2 invites USER3, USER1 receives 5% of USER2 rewards.

Level 3 - 3%: If USER3 invites USER4, USER1 receives 3% of USER3 rewards.

About Polygon

Polygon is the primary Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform. Its expanding product portfolio provides developers with simple access to all main scaling and infrastructure solutions, including L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have been widely used, with over 1200 apps hosted, 600 million total transactions completed, 60 million unique user addresses, and $5 billion in assets guarded.

About EmiSwap

EmiSwap is a cross-chain certified AMM DEX that lets users securely extract over high APR every day from liquidity mining and farming on Ethereum , Kucoin , and Polygon . EmiSwap gives 0.05% of the exchange volume to ESW token holders, reimburses 100% of the ETH Gas users pay, and offers unique and yield-boosting NFT Magic Cards. EmiSwap is audited by Hacken and BluSwarm and regularly modifies APR, creates new farming pools, and provides extra prizes to liquidity providers for every 1 million daily trade volume.

