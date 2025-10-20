Emirati Children’s Literature Goes Global: Ajyaal Publishing Launches German, Uzbek, and Russian Editions

SHARJAH, UAE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a step reflecting the growing presence of Emirati literature on the global cultural scene, the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025 witnessed the launch of the German translations of 'The Elephant on My Finger' and 'Tale of Two Colours', two acclaimed titles by Ajyaal Publishing House.

Ajyaal has also signed an agreement to translate 'The Elephant on My Finger' into Uzbek and Russian, alongside an agreement to present the latest Arabic edition of the world-famous 'The Smurfs' series.

These achievements highlight the success of the Emirates Publishers Association's efforts to empower local publishers and enable them to forge meaningful international partnerships that strengthen the presence of Emirati literature on leading global cultural platforms.

The German publishing house Weltentdecker Verlag, in collaboration with the German Vitiligo Association (Deutscher Vitiligo-Bund e.V.), launched the German translations of 'The Elephant on My Finger' and 'Tale of Two Colours', originally published by 'Ajyaal'. This milestone underscores the significance of Emirati literature in the international cultural landscape and its ability to address universal human themes with artistic depth that resonates across cultures.

'Ajyaal' also signed an agreement with Asian Book House to translate 'The Elephant on My Finger' into Uzbek and Russian, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Both books carry a universal message about the value of diversity and inclusivity, affirming that differences are a source of strength and beauty. They are written by Dr. Abdulla AlSharhan, Vice President of the Emirates Publishers Association and Founder of Ajyaal Publishing House, winner of the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children's Literature in 2023 and 2024, the Sharjah Children's Book Award 2023, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award 2023.

The two titles are now available through global platforms such as Amazon, and will soon be listed on major German online bookstores including Hugendubel and Bücher.de, offering German and European readers an opportunity to discover Emirati children's literature.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Abdulla AlSharhan said:

"I believe that literature has the power to build human bridges that transcend language and geography. 'The Elephant on My Finger' and 'Tale of Two Colours' represent both a personal and human experience that carries a message of hope and acceptance beyond borders. Seeing the story translated into German and presented at the Frankfurt Book Fair is a proud moment for me, and an inspiration for every Emirati author seeking to share their voice with the world. The translation of the book into Uzbek, Russian, and German marks yet another meaningful step in Ajyaal's journey toward global reach."

As part of 'Ajyaal's' collaboration with Peyo Company, the official rights holder of the Belgian 'The Smurfs' franchise, the Arabic-speaking world will soon see the release of the latest Arabic edition of the global series titled 'Growing Up with The Smurfs'. The series offers Arab children an engaging blend of entertainment and education, providing parents and educators with practical tools to communicate with children about emotional and behavioural growth.

Comprising more than ten titles aimed at early childhood, the series tackles essential life themes such as dealing with fear, inadequate nutrition, and low self-esteem, with educational contributions from child psychologist Diane Drury.

These achievements are the result of the Emirates Publishers Association's continuous efforts to support and empower its members by expanding their professional networks through strategic participation in major international book fairs such as Bologna and Frankfurt. Such participations have facilitated connections between Emirati and global publishers, opening new horizons for collaboration and bringing Arabic children's literature to a wider international audience.

