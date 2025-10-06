Emirates GBR sit first on the SailGP leaderboard after dominant weekend in Cádiz

EGBR Driver Dylan Fletcher – who has now all-but solidified his team's spot in next month's winner-takes-all Grand Final race – said, "It was an unbelievable weekend for the team. We had to fight hard for it. We'd been fighting through the fleet all day, so we just kept pushing. It was a great battle with the Black Foils – they were sailing brilliantly too – but we managed to come out on top."

Emirates GBR were the in-form team of the weekend, picking up a string of solid results across two days of fleet racing. The Brits now lead the overall season standings with 85 points – 9 points ahead of Spain in fourth – and are the only team to win three events this season.

EGBR Strategist Hannah Mills said, "It definitely feels like a really good time to get the win before Abu Dhabi. The leaderboard looks a bit different now to how it did coming into the weekend, which is great for us heading into the Grand Final. We're super happy – it's been a really tough couple of days, very physical racing, and tricky conditions to keep the boat flying cleanly."

All 12 international teams hit the startline in Cádiz – fitted for 11-20km/h of breeze, with the 24-meter all-purpose wingsail, light-air T-Foils and rudders. The Spain SailGP Team dazzled the sold-out crowds with an opening win in fleet race five – a highlight for the defending SailGP champions, who finished fifth for the weekend overall.

Driver Diego Botín said, "Sailing here in front of this crowd is just incredible. Seeing that sea of red and hearing the fans cheering us on all day – it's a unique feeling. We're so grateful for the support, and we really want to do well for them."

The most exciting racing on water returns next month for the ultimate showdown – Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, unfolding over two days of racing, November 29-30, 2025. Find out more at SailGP.com/AbuDhabi.

