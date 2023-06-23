DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the introduction of the Emirates app on HUAWEI AppGallery in early 2020, Emirates, a prominent player in the aviation sector, and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), cutting-edge technology services, have joined forces to enhance travel experiences for HMS users. This collaboration has evolved and flourished, enabling them to provide outstanding user experiences to a wider global audience.

Unlocking Success: Emirates and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Forge Strong Partnership to Enhance Travel Experience for Users with a seamless integration on the HUAWEI Watch 4

HUAWEI AppGallery, one of the top three app marketplaces worldwide, boasts an impressive user base of over 550 million monthly active users in 170 countries. The Emirates app's availability on this platform has brought unparalleled convenience to HMS users, empowering them to manage their travel plans seamlessly. Previously integrated on the HUAWEI Watch 3 Series, the Emirates app offered a Super Device Smart experience, enabling Huawei users to effortlessly check their bookings and flight details directly from their smartwatches.

Now, with its seamless integration on the HUAWEI Watch 4, the Emirates app has reached new heights in enhancing the performance and user experience for travelers. In addition to providing easy access to booking and flight details, the app now enables users to utilize a QR code as their boarding pass. This innovative feature eliminates the need for passengers to use their phones while boarding, streamlining the travel process and ensuring a hassle-free experience.

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: "This integration of Emirates app on the HUAWEI Watch 4 represents another milestone in HMS journey to deliver exceptional travel experiences to our users, who can now effortlessly access vital flight information, manage their bookings, and stay connected on the go, all from their wrist. We are excited to bring this convenience and innovation to our users, further enhancing their travel experiences and demonstrating our commitment to providing unparalleled solutions in the digital age."

"Our collaboration with Huawei Mobile Services and integration with HUAWEI WATCH 4 Series showcases our shared commitment to delivering exceptional user experiences and simplifying travel processes for consumers," said Boutros Boutros, Divisional Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand at Emirates. "We are dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide the best possible services to our passengers. By integrating our app seamlessly on Huawei's latest smartwatch, we aim to exceed the expectations of our tech-savvy customers."

In the age of the Internet of Things (IoT), Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) believes that collaboration with partners and developers will thrive within HMS' ecosystem, resulting in continuous innovation and improved convenience for users. This strategic partnership between Huawei and Emirates exemplifies this belief, as they continue to push boundaries and unlock new possibilities for the travel industry.

Visit HUAWEI AppGallery to download Emirates app and embark on an enhanced travel experience.

