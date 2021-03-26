Emergency Reporting, Leading Provider of Software for Fire and EMS Agencies Worldwide, Acquires Medusa Medical Technologies

The combination of the #1 Fire RMS platform with the globally recognized patient care reporting solution will create opportunity for more innovative, data-driven emergency response worldwide.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Reporting, the global leader in cloud-based reporting and records management software (RMS) for fire, EMS, and other emergency response agencies, has acquired Medusa Medical Technologies. Medusa Medical Technologies provides electronic patient care solutions to emergency response and EMS agencies around the world. The company operates from its headquarters in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, with an additional office in the United Kingdom. Medusa Medical Technologies' high-performing EMS software solutions, such as Siren Field User and Siren Web Administration, will complement Emergency Reporting's ecosystem of solutions built to empower first responders around the world with the tools and data they need to keep themselves and their communities safe.

"The acquisition of Medusa Medical Technologies will allow us to further expand our global reach, and positions Emergency Reporting as a leader in first response software worldwide," said Emergency Reporting CEO, David Nokes. "Medusa Medical Technologies patient care reporting and the ER Records Management ecosystem will unite in a shared vision for reduced complexity, increased flexibility, and a greater degree of data-driven, organizational intelligence for both fire and EMS customers globally."

Medusa Medical Technologies has over 18 years of ePCR experience working with ambulance services, as well as mobile healthcare clinicians who need to capture patient care information on the go. The Siren Suite of solutions that Medusa Medical Technologies offers includes rapid data entry capabilities, real-time alerting, robust workflow tools, and powerful analytics that help improve processes and optimize organizational performance. Products in the Siren ePCR Suite include Siren Field User, Siren Workflow, Siren Data Analytics, Siren Notification Board, and Siren Field Editor. Their suite serves many customer segments, including British Columbia (Canada) EHS, Alberta (Canada) Health Services, East of England (UK), East Midlands (UK), Ireland's Health Service, Nova Scotia (Canada) Emergency Health Services, MEMS (USA) and Mecklenburg County (USA), to name a few.

"The global effects of COVID-19 have made it even more apparent how vital it is for our global first responder and emergency service agencies to be digital, with the ability to complete their work from anywhere, whether in the field, at the station, or from their homes. I'm looking forward to working with Emergency Reporting to leverage a strategy for all of the Siren products, and to continue to improve the ways data is used to increase safety and collaboration in this field," stated Glen V. Dexter, Chairman & CEO of Medusa Medical Technologies. "We are also going to be looking at how Emergency Reporting's operational support modules, such as skills and asset management software, can enhance our customer experience in the near future."

About Emergency Reporting

At Emergency Reporting (ER), our mission is to empower first responders worldwide with fast and easy-to-use technology that provides the data needed to keep themselves and their communities safe. Our Records Management and Reporting Software act as the centralized ecosystem that powers an agency's entire operation, from training and events to incident reporting and compliance, and real-time analytics and performance feedback through data. As the pioneer in cloud-based EMS and fire software, ER has always been the smarter way forward for the fire service while also managing to be the most user-friendly solution available. Since 2003, we've proudly supported over 750,000 first responders through this mission worldwide – including DoD/military installations and large entities such as NASA, nuclear power plants, and hospitals. For more information, visit https://emergencyreporting.com/ or https://emergencyreporting.ca/

About Medusa Medical Technologies

Medusa is focused on providing an electronic patient care reporting (ePCR) solution that customers are easily adapting for global use. With millions of ePCRs being charted by thousands of Siren users in different languages each year, we are continuously looking for ways to simplify charting and expand data availability. Our goal is to provide pre-hospital ePCR systems for use across the world, gathering best practices from clinicians and the IT industry to ensure that our suite of products remains the solution of choice for forward-thinking EMS agencies. For more information, visit https://www.medusamedical.com/

Related Links

www.emergencyreporting.com



SOURCE Emergency Reporting