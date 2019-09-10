Emergency Nurses Association Launches New International Digital Membership

ENA aims to develop global alliance through networking and educational opportunities

SCHAUMBURG, Illinois, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association on Tuesday took another step to connect the emergency nursing community on the global scale with the debut of its new International Digital Membership option.

As ENA approaches its 50th anniversary year in 2020, it is proud to have 40 nations around the world represented among the association's 44,000 members. In addition, ENA has disseminated its two premier educational programs – Trauma Nursing Core Course and Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course – dozens of times outside the United States in countries such as Mexico, Dubai and Trinidad and Tobago.

ENA President Patti Kunz Howard, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, NE-BC, FAEN, FAAN, said creating an international digital membership option made perfect sense as the association continues to further connect emergency nurses no matter where they live.

"The launch of the ENA international digital membership broadens ENA's global footprint and is a great option for emergency nurses around the world to be a part of the ENA family," Howard said. "No matter where we work, we face similar issues in the emergency department. This new option welcomes our international partners to share and learn alongside their colleagues down the street or a continent away."

The International Digital Membership offers access to ENA's latest research and educational resources, such as 20-plus hours of free continuing education that help emergency nurses enhance and expand their skills. Additionally, this option also includes digital subscriptions to the Journal of Emergency Nursing and ENA Connection, and access to an exclusive online international community where members discuss key topics and trends in emergency nursing.

Although the digital membership is a new way for international emergency nurses to be a part of ENA, the association has long offered a full international membership, as well as recognized non-U.S.-based members as part of its annual conference and as voting members during the General Assembly governance meeting.

"As a member for 21 years, I know the value ENA has brought to my career," said Joop Breuer, RN, CEN, CCRN, FAEN, ENA's first international member of the board of directors. "The international digital membership is an exciting way for ENA to help emergency nurses from all over the world engage with their peers."

To learn more about of ENA's international membership opportunities, visit www.ena.org/membership/membership-options/intl.

