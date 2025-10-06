Emerge Launches New Platform for Global Tech Founders

Supported by Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone's regulatory framework, the initiative aims to attract and enable next-generation innovators.

Emerge FZCO's (Emerge) new platform to position Dubai as the world's most sought-after destination for emerging technologies, connecting bold ideas to boundless opportunities.

Based within Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone, Emerge leverages DWTCA's regulatory ecosystem and central location to support the growth of emerging technology companies.

Emerge provides programs for startups & scaleups alongside company incorporation & tailored founder support from their ecosystem

Focus on high-growth sectors including blockchain, fintech, gaming, e-commerce, and entertainment.

Industry-specific programs to launch in 2025, starting with Gaming-focused initiatives, followed by e-commerce.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerge FZCO today announced its official launch as a founder-first ecosystem enabler designed to position Dubai as the ultimate base for global tech entrepreneurs.

Emerge goes beyond company setup — providing startups and scale-ups with programs, licensing support, and a connected ecosystem that empowers founders to establish and grow with confidence from Dubai.

Located in the Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone

Emerge is based within the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) Free Zone, strategically positioned at the heart of Dubai's business district. DWTCA Free Zone serves as an enabling hub for Dubai's priority growth sectors, offering a world-class environment for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and global enterprises.

With LEED-certified Grade A offices at One Central and flexible workspace solutions across its campus, the Free Zone hosts a dynamic community of companies and innovators spanning more than 40 sectors. It provides start-ups with a thriving and competitive ecosystem underpinned by a trusted regulatory framework in one of Dubai's most connected locations.

Abdalla Albanna, Vice President, Free Zone Regulatory Operations at Dubai World Trade Centre, said, "The launch of Emerge within the DWTC Free Zone further enhances our ecosystem by providing technology-focused start-ups with specialized support to establish and scale their businesses. Companies joining our Free Zone gain direct access to DWTC's year-round calendar of world-class exhibitions, conferences, and mega-events, placing them at the heart of Dubai's vibrant commercial landscape. DWTC Free Zone remains committed to fostering innovation and enabling business growth in line with Dubai's ambitious D33 Agenda."

Emerge's Offering

Emerge's mission is to simplify and accelerate entry for global startups to Dubai and use this as a launchpad for their expansion. Its offering includes:

Licensing support across sectors such as blockchain, fintech, gaming E-commerce and entertainment.

Business support services including legal guidance, immigration facilitation, and market advisory.

Access to co-working, serviced offices, and community spaces that connect founders with peers and partners.

Introductions to investors, corporates, and ecosystem stakeholders across Dubai's innovation landscape.

In addition, Emerge will roll out industry-specific programs in 2025-26, with a Gaming-focused program as the first initiative, followed by an E-commerce program, reflecting Dubai's role as a hub for the digital economy.

Kokila Alagh, Director of Emerge, said: "Our goal with Emerge is to remove friction for global founders and give them the right regulatory advice, and business and community support from day one. Dubai has everything startups need — and Emerge is here to make that entry seamless."

Dubai as the Silicon Valley of the East

Often described as the "Silicon Valley of the East", Dubai has become a magnet for founders from the Global South and beyond who are looking to scale globally. With its world-class infrastructure, forward-looking regulation, political and economic stability, and access to capital, Dubai offers entrepreneurs a unique launchpad to serve markets across MENA, Asia, Africa, and beyond.

Dubai's elevated momentum doesn't happen in a vacuum. Under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the emirate is pushing to double the size of its economy by 2033 and cement itself among the top 3 global cities for working, living, and investing. For founders, this means Dubai isn't just a destination — it's a strategic launchpad aligned with national ambition.

Pranav Agarwal, Director of Emerge, added: "Dubai's rise as a global innovation hub is creating unprecedented opportunities. With Emerge, we want to empower the next generation of founders to make Dubai not just their base, but springboard them to serve the world." Bold Builders Belong Here.

About EMERGE:

Emerge FZCO is a founder-first ecosystem enabler based in Dubai. In deep collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone Authority. Emerge is on a mission to make Dubai the world's most sought-after launchpad for emerging technologies, connecting bold ideas to boundless opportunities Its offering goes beyond company setup, providing licensing, regulatory credibility, business support services, and access to a connected community. With a focus on high-growth industries including blockchain, fintech, gaming, e-commerce, entertainment, AI, and deep tech, Emerge delivers tailored programs and soft-landing support that empower entrepreneurs to grow with confidence from Dubai. Bold Builders Belong Here.

For more info, visit our website: https://emergedxb.com/ or email us on: connect@emergedxb.com

About Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone

Established in 2015, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Free Zone is a competitive, well-regulated business ecosystem. Located strategically in Dubai's Central Business District, including the One Central development, it offers more than two million square feet of Grade A commercial office space. The Free Zone is home to a dynamic international community of start-ups, SMEs, and corporations who benefit from networking and collaboration opportunities during world-class events. The Free Zone hosts 2,000+ companies representing 40+ industry sectors. In line with DWTC's commitment to growing industry sectors, DWTC Free Zone's focus is to create a supportive ecosystem through a robust regulatory framework and business friendly policies, making it an ideal destination for leading companies, entrepreneurs, and businesses seeking world-class commercial offices.

