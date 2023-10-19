eMed Healthcare UK promises continuity and expansion following successful acquisition of Babylon - marking a new era for digital-first primary care in the UK

eMed Healthcare UK, will focus on democratising healthcare through:

Digital-first 24/7 primary care with leading direct-to-consumer private and public sector partners, including the NHS (GP at Hand);

Expanded services focusing on chronic care management; empowering people to proactively manage their own health across a wide range of chronic conditions;

A new clinician-led weight management programme which supports users on their journey to help reach their goals; with weekly check-ins and content focusing on a range of topics, including lifestyle and use of Wegovy® (semaglutide).

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed Healthcare UK, Limited (an operating subsidiary of US digital healthcare company eMed) has acquired Babylon Healthcare Services Limited and certain assets belonging to Babylon Group Holdings Limited and Babylon Partners Limited ("Babylon"). eMed Healthcare UK will continue to provide Babylon's digital-first 24/7 primary care and expand services through eMed's remote chronic care management starting with a clinician-led weight management programme.

"This is a new era for the company and for digital-first primary care in the UK." said Dr Patrice Harris, co-founder and CEO of eMed. She added: "Our focus for eMed Healthcare UK will be clinical excellence, high quality care, customer service and redefining chronic care management. We are totally committed to all of our patients, NHS and private, and our vision will be powered by people and enabled by digital technology."

eMed Healthcare UK aims to be one of the leading digital-first primary care services in the UK, providing high quality, accessible care for all. It will combine the pioneering digital health tech platform and services of eMed, with the deep knowledge of patients and members gained through the millions of appointments booked via the Babylon app and other white-labelled products. The company currently employs around 1,100 employees with 700 clinicians, who delivered over 1.2 million patient appointments in the UK between August 2022 and August 2023.

Tim Rideout, President of Global Clinical Services, said: "As eMed Healthcare UK we will be redefining what it means to provide digital-first primary care and chronic care management, with a relentless focus on the quality of care and the user experience. I look forward to continuing to work with both public and private partners to realise our ambition to be the go-to digital-first primary care service in the UK and beyond."

eMed UK's Managing Director, Charlie Howard said, "Our 'North Star' is to create best-in-class scalable, digital healthcare for everyone in the UK." He added: "We are excited to develop the eMed Healthcare UK offering into a world-leading digital health service. We are working fast to expand and improve existing services whilst introducing eMed's chronic healthcare management platform starting with clinician-led weight management."

eMed is committed to democratising healthcare with digital point-of-care solutions to enable fast, easy and affordable healthcare testing and supervision in order to drive better and more cost-effective health outcomes. During the transition period, Babylon's services will be co-branded with eMed Healthcare UK and Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd remains registered with the Care Quality Commission for the provision of care. In due course and with the relevant regulatory approvals, the company will be branded eMed Healthcare UK for patients, members and clients.

The senior team for eMed Healthcare UK consists of:

Dr Patrice Harris: Co-Founder and CEO, eMed

Dr Patrice Harris is board-certified in psychiatry and has diverse experience as a private practising physician, public health director and patient advocate. In 2018, Dr Harris was elected as the 174th President of the American Medical Association, the first African American woman to ever hold the position.

Tim Rideout: President of Global Clinical Services, eMed Healthcare UK

Tim Rideout serves as eMed Healthcare President of Global Clinical Services, with responsibility for all of eMed's clinical operations. Previously Tim led Babylon's UK business. Prior to joining Babylon, Tim worked extensively as a healthcare leader across the UK, as an NHS chief executive, senior civil servant at the Department of Health and as a regional director for NHS England and NHS Improvement. He has also led a number of national NHS reviews.

Charlie Howard: Managing Director, eMed UK

Following a successful career in manufacturing spanning over 10-years, Charlie Howard entered the digital healthcare space establishing one of the UK's first successful pharmacy-led prescription delivery services. The service was able to support patients in receiving medicines for common conditions without waiting for a GP appointment on the NHS. The venture caught the eye of eMed, and Charlie was brought on to lead the company's expansion into the UK, starting with the acquisition of Babylon Health and its assets and now building up a salesforce and product range to amplify eMed's vision of direct-to-consumer private healthcare.

Dr Matt Noble, Medical Director, eMed UK

Dr Matt Noble is a GP of 20-years. He worked for Babylon since the very early days of the company and was instrumental in creating a large-scale clinical service able to operate safely and sustainably at scale. He brings a deep understanding of primary care and is passionate about high quality patient care that is also sustainable for clinicians to deliver.

