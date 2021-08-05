Embracer Group acquires Easy Trigger

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") through its wholly owned subsidiary Coffee Stain Studios AB ("Coffee Stain"), have entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Easy Trigger AB ("Easy Trigger"), the studio behind the critically acclaimed title Huntdown.

"We have worked with Easy Trigger for a couple of years already on the Huntdown game and are impressed with talent within the studio. We will continue to work closely with the team and are excited welcome them into the Embracer family", says Anton Westbergh, Co-founder and CEO Coffee Stain.

Background and rationale

Easy Trigger is a development studio founded in 2016, with headquarters located in Trollhättan, Sweden. The studio consists of 5 employees that have collaborated with Coffee Stain on the development and release of the critically acclaimed indie title Huntdown. Easy Trigger is led by co-founder and CEO Tommy Gustafsson, and co-founder and lead programmer Andreas Renberg. The company was wholly owned by the two co-founders who will remain in their current roles post-transaction.

Through the acquisition, Coffee Stain onboards a talented team that will boost the development of 1st party IP within the group. Going forward, Easy Trigger will collaborate with Coffee Stain to continue working on the Huntdown IP as well as creating new original indie titles.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with Coffee Stain and further leverage the knowledge and experience within the entire Embracer Group, to accelerate growth within Easy Trigger and continue to make great games" says Tommy Gustafsson, Co-founder and CEO Easy Trigger.

Purchase Price

The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction terms. The purchase price contains an upfront part and an 8-year earn-out and consists of a mix of cash and newly issued Embracer B shares. The transaction is in line with previous Embracer transactions.

Completion of the transaction

The transaction is not subject to any further condition and will be completed during 5 August 2021.

Advisers

Ernst & Young AB is providing transaction support and Baker McKenzie is acting as legal counsel to Embracer in the transaction.

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console and mobile games for the global games market. The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z and Borderlands, amongst many others.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its eight operative groups: THQ Nordic GmbH, Koch Media GmbH/Deep Silver, Coffee Stain AB, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment and Easybrain. The Group has 69 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 7,000 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

Webcast presentation for investors, analysts and media

Representatives from Embracer Group will participate in a webcast presentation today at 09.00 CET. Invitation and details for participation will be sent out by a separate press release.

