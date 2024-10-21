Embrace the Latest Innovation | HIKSEMI Showcased the Advanced Storage Solutions Across Multiple Applications at GITEX 2024

HIKSEMI leverages its innovative technology, self-developed advantages, and tailored solutions to create storage solutions suited for a wide range of applications. These solutions are applicable in data center, video surveillance, industrial control, and consumer application, showcasing HIKSEMI's comprehensive approach to storage technology.

In addition to developing diverse and rich solutions for consumer applications, HIKSEMI also specializes in professional and reliable solutions for industrial applications. In the demanding field of video surveillance, where stability and reliability are critical, HIKSEMI video surveillance-grade storage products safeguard video surveillance operations. The V310 SSDs feature video-balanced streaming algorithms, power loss protection, and wide temperature ranges, making them suitable for vehicle and rail transit applications. Meanwhile, the Guard series memory cards ensure reliable operation in harsh, high-temperature environments, maintaining data integrity. For data center applications, HIKSEMI D300 series SSDs support AES-256 encryption, boasting high reliability and low energy consumption, ideal for read-intensive and mixed-workload environments.

Looking ahead, HIKSEMI will continue to innovate, empowering more specialized industry scenarios, helping customers address industry challenges, and facilitating digital transformations with more efficient storage solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535653/1920x1080.jpg