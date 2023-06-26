DUBAI, UAE, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Eid al-Adha just around the corner, HUAWEI AppGallery, the official app store for HUAWEI devices and one of the world's top 3 app marketplaces, is thrilled to announce a new cashback offer not to be missed. In honor of the Feast of Sacrifice, a celebration of togetherness and appreciation for loved ones and community, AppGallery expresses its gratitude to the millions of its users with a special gift.

Unlocking Success: Embrace the Festive Spirit of Eid al-Adha with HUAWEI AppGallery's New Cashback Offer

Starting on June 27 and running until July 1, AppGallery provides a lucrative 20% cashback on all HUAWEI Points top-ups. Users in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq, and Jordancan take advantage of this exceptional offer through a straightforward procedure that demonstrates Huawei's next-generation app distribution platform's unparalleled ease-of-use. Simply by entering AppGallery and topping-up their HUAWEI Points balance throughout the campaign, users can instantly claim their 20% HUAWEI Points cashback. HUAWEI Points can be redeemed for in-app purchases in popular apps and games, like Bigo Live, Likee, PUBG, Yalla Ludo, Rise of Kingdoms, and thousands more from AppGallery.

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: "Eid al-Adha serves as a reminder to be grateful the abundance in our lives, ensuring that the blessings of this special day are shared with everyone. Once again, Huawei Mobile Services celebrates Eid al-Adha with the best cashback deals, a generous gesture that will bring joy to millions of AppGallery users across the region. Huawei is devoted to elevating the end-user experience and developing products and services that are both unique and tailored to each individual."

In a short amount of time, HUAWEI AppGallery has grown to over 580 million monthly active users, cementing its position as the 3rd largest app marketplace in the world. Supported by more than 6 million registered developers, AppGallery provides users with the highest-quality international and local apps, improving all aspects of their everyday life. With 18 app categories and premium content, AppGallery ensures that apps can be used seamlessly across smart devices in any scenario, at any time, and without compromising security.

