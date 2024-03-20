Embrace Good Health and Flavour with Red Gold Organic Canned Tomatoes from Europe: Your Organic and Sustainable Choice

STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANICAV – the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - proudly introduces its campaign "Red Gold from Europe" promoting European Organic Canned Tomatoes, a delectable and healthy choice for discerning culinary enthusiasts across Denmark, Sweden, and The Netherlands.

Renowned for their exceptional nutritional value, European organic canned tomatoes offer an array of health benefits. Canned at the peak of ripeness, these tomatoes are a rich source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant known for its potential to reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases and promote heart health. Additionally, they are naturally low in calories and provide essential nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium and fibre, making them an ideal choice for those seeking to maintain a healthy balanced diet.

"The commitment of ANICAV members is to offer consumers premium, healthy products that elevate their dining experiences," says Giovanni De Angelis, General Director at ANICAV. "With this campaign, we invite Danish, Swedish and Dutch consumers to savour the rich flavours and nutritional benefits of these exceptional ingredients, while supporting a healthier lifestyle."

Cooking enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals can now savour the delectable taste and nutritional advantages of Red Gold organic canned tomatoes from Europe in a range of culinary applications, from savoury sauces to vibrant soups and stews.

"By choosing European and Italian organic canned tomatoes, consumers can not only elevate their dishes but also enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing they are using wholesome, high-quality ingredients." adds Giovanni De Angelis.

The increase in production and sales of European organic canned tomatoes reflects ANICAV's ongoing dedication to providing consumers with natural and sustainably sourced products, further enhancing their cooking and well-being.

ABOUT RED GOLD FROM EUROPE & ANICAV

Red Gold from Europe is the name of the EU (European Union) programme to raise awareness about EU preserved (canned) organic tomatoes 100% Made in Europe. ANICAV - the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries – has 100 members, of which 90 transform/process tomatoes. They account for over 60% of all the processed tomatoes in Italy, and nearly all of the whole peeled tomatoes produced in the world (including the internationally renowned San Marzano DOP).

