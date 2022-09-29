Embr Wave Now Available in the United Kingdom

Embr Labs announces the UK launch of the Embr Wave 2, the innovative women's health product that provides natural relief from hot flushes during the menopause

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership to launch an innovative women's health product to provide immediate relief from hot flushes during the menopause. Embr Wave 2, a sleek wearable that cools or warms at the touch of a button, will now be made available to women in the UK.

The Embr Wave provides immediate relief for women who experience hot flushes during the menopause through the application of natural temperature sensations that balance the body's nervous system. These sensations can be personalized for more effective relief using the Embr Wave 2 mobile app.

Hot flushes (also called vasomotor symptoms and night sweats) are characterized by a sudden sensation of intense heat and sweating. Hot flushes affect hundreds of millions of menopausal women globally, frequently interfering with sleep and daily living, resulting in a negative impact on quality of life and even a desire to leave the workforce. According to a public survey, three in every five women are negatively affected at work as a result of the menopause, impacting not only women but also their families.

"We've already witnessed the rapid adoption of the Embr Wave by women in menopause who we're able to help with the impact of hot flushes, insomnia, and stress. We're pleased that we have the opportunity to collaborate with a leading consumer brand like No7 to launch our product in the UK. Not only have No7 and Boots recognized the enormous commercial opportunity in the menopause space, but Boots as a company is leading the way in providing menopause benefits to its own employees—other companies are sure to follow," Embr Labs CEO, Elizabeth Gazda, added.

The Embr Wave was developed to bring hot flush relief to an underserved community of women in the menopause that has been valued to be worth $660 billion by Forbes Magazine.

The product can be purchased on Boots.com and no7beauty.co.uk.

About Embr Labs

Embr Labs is the first thermal wellness technology company, pioneering the use of temperature as a new pathway to the brain. The company has sold over 100,000 Embr Waves that have found their way into more than 170 countries. The Wave is an intelligent wristband that cools or warms on demand to provide thermal relief and comfort by helping to balance the autonomic nervous system. The company's patented technology harnesses the power of temperature to deliver a brand new category of safe and natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, thermal discomfort, and more. The company was founded by MIT-trained engineers and is backed by investors including Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, and Intel Capital. Embr Labs has won numerous awards for the Embr Wave, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, and the iF Design.

