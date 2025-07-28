Embolx Launches Sniper G3: Revolutionizing Embolization with Enhanced Efficiency, Ease of Use, and Extended Shelf Life

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embolx, a leader in advanced microcatheters for targeted embolization procedures, today announced the release of its next-generation Sniper G3 Balloon Occlusion Microcatheter. This third iteration of the innovative device delivers significant enhancements, including an extended shelf life, improved ease of use, and streamlined preparation, directly addressing critical feedback from physician users.

The highly anticipated Sniper G3 features a 24-month shelf life, doubling the longevity of its predecessor. This improvement offers greater inventory flexibility for hospitals and clinics. Designed with direct input from interventional radiologists, Sniper G3 also features improved trackability and a simplified preparation process, significantly reducing pre-procedure setup time. The new prep method eliminates several steps, cutting preparation time down to less than a minute, a crucial gain in fast-paced clinical environments. This focus on user feedback underscores Embolx's commitment to developing intuitive, high-performance tools that enhance clinical workflow.

"Sniper G3 truly exemplifies our dedication to innovation driven by physician needs," said Michael Allen, President and CEO of Embolx. "We listened intently to our users and engineered a device that not only extends product longevity and improves performance, but also significantly enhances the ease of use, which translates directly to more efficient procedures. We are incredibly proud of Sniper G3 and its potential to set a new standard in embolization therapy."

The Sniper G3 Balloon Occlusion Microcatheter represents a significant leap forward in Embolx's commitment to physician-centric innovation. It is available in all standard lengths and is ready for worldwide distribution.

About Embolx

Embolx has pioneered advanced pressure-mediated delivery of therapeutics directly into cancerous tumors, prostates, and other anatomical structures and is dedicated to transforming healthcare through the development of innovative technologies.

