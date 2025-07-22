Embla Medical hf: Interim Report Q2 2025

Announcement no. 33/2025

Interim report Q2 2025

22 July 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Sveinn Sölvason, President and CEO, comments:

"Sales in Q2 2025 amounted to USD 232 million, representing 7% reported growth, of which 5% was organic. Growth was strong in the Prosthetics & Neuro Orthotics segment, primarily driven by continued momentum in EMEA and supported by solid contribution from our recently launched innovation. Growth in Americas and APAC regions was also good, led by the Prosthetics & Neuro Orthotics segment. In contrast, sales in the Patient Care segment remained flat, while Bracing and Supports experienced a slight decline.

The EBITDA margin was strong at 21% in Q2 2025 and 20% for the first half of the year, compared to 19% (before special items) in the first half of 2024. The margin increase was driven by robust sales in Prosthetics & Neuro Orthotics, solid efficiency in manufacturing, and continued cost discipline in SG&A.

In line with our performance in the first half of the year and expectations for stronger growth in the second half, we are narrowing our full-year guidance for organic sales growth to 5-6% (previously 5-8%). We reiterate our guidance for the EBITDA margin before special items at 20-21%."

Highlights Q2 2025

Sales amounted to USD 232 million and organic growth was 5%, compared to 6% in Q2 2024.

and organic growth was 5%, compared to 6% in Q2 2024. Prosthetics & Neuro Orthotics sales grew by 9% organic, Bracing & Supports (B&S) sales declined by 2% organic and Patient Care sales were flat, compared to 6%, 2% and 9% respectively in Q2 2024.

Gross profit margin was 62%, compared to 64% in Q2 2024. For 1H 2025 the gross profit margin increased to 63% compared to 62% in the same period 2024. The gross profit margin in the quarter was positively impacted from strong performance in Prosthetics & Neuro Orthotics, in addition to efficiency in manufacturing, but the margin was adversely impacted by soft sales in B&S and Patient Care due to lower scale on fixed manufacturing cost, in addition to some impact from US tariffs.

EBITDA was USD 49 million , and EBITDA margin was 21% of sales, compared to 22% in Q2 2024. EBITDA margin in the 1H 2025 was 20% compared to 19% before special items in 1H 2024. The EBITDA margin in the quarter was positively impacted by solid cost discipline in SG&A but negatively impacted by a softer gross profit margin than in the comparable period.

, and EBITDA margin was 21% of sales, compared to 22% in Q2 2024. EBITDA margin in the 1H 2025 was 20% compared to 19% before special items in 1H 2024. The EBITDA margin in the quarter was positively impacted by solid cost discipline in SG&A but negatively impacted by a softer gross profit margin than in the comparable period. Net profit grew by 5% and was USD 21 million , and the net profit margin was 9% of sales, the same as in Q2 2024. Net profit growth was 17% in 1H 2025. Net profit in Q2 and 1H was negatively impacted by net exchange differences.

, and the net profit margin was 9% of sales, the same as in Q2 2024. Net profit growth was 17% in 1H 2025. Net profit in Q2 and 1H was negatively impacted by net exchange differences. Free cash flow amounted to USD 12 million or 5% of sales, compared to 8% of sales in Q2 2024. Free cash flow benefitted from strong operating results but was partly offset by temporary working capital investments and elevated CAPEX in the quarter.

or 5% of sales, compared to 8% of sales in Q2 2024. Free cash flow benefitted from strong operating results but was partly offset by temporary working capital investments and elevated CAPEX in the quarter. NIBD/EBITDA before special items was 2.6x at the end of Q2 2025. The leverage ratio is within the target range of 2.0-3.0x and the share buyback program is ongoing. Embla Medical bought back 627,624 shares for approximately USD 3 million in the quarter.

Other highlights

Agreement signed on 17 July 2025 to invest in a majority share (51% of the shares) in privately owned Streifeneder ortho.production GmbH, an international developer and supplier of orthopaedic mobility solutions, employing around 100 people, with sales of EUR 25 million in 2024 ( USD 29 million ). Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

to invest in a majority share (51% of the shares) in privately owned Streifeneder ortho.production GmbH, an international developer and supplier of orthopaedic mobility solutions, employing around 100 people, with sales of in 2024 ( ). Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Fior & Gentz (Neuro Orthotics) has been awarded a new reimbursement code in the United States (L-2006 code) for the 'NEURO HiTRONIC MPKAFO' (bionic knee joint), which is the smallest and lightest microhydraulic knee joint on the market, a significant milestone in the introduction of Neuro Orthotics products in the United States .

(L-2006 code) for the 'NEURO HiTRONIC MPKAFO' (bionic knee joint), which is the smallest and lightest microhydraulic knee joint on the market, a significant milestone in the introduction of Neuro Orthotics products in . EUR 50 million loan signed with Nordic Investment Bank (NIB).

loan signed with Nordic Investment Bank (NIB). Halfway through unifying our Patient Care facilities under the ForMotion brand. Patient care facilities in Iceland , Sweden , and Finland were rebranded to ForMotion in Q2 2025.

2025 Outlook

Organic sales growth guidance narrowed to 5-6% (previously 5-8%)

EBITDA margin before special items guidance is unchanged at 20-21%

* Potential impact from US trade tariffs continues to be an uncertain element to quantify given the frequent changes in the global tariff environment. Consequently, we deem it too speculative to quantify and guide an exact impact from potential tariffs on Embla Medical's financial results, but some absorption of tariffs is assumed in the guidance.

About Embla Medical

Embla Medical (Nasdaq Copenhagen: EMBLA) was founded in Reykjavik in 1971 with the mission to improve people's mobility. Embla Medical is home to several brands renowned for positively impacting people's health and well-being. They include Össur, a leading global provider of prosthetics and bracing and supports solutions; FIOR & GENTZ, an innovative developer of neuro orthotics; and College Park Industries, creators of custom-built prosthetic solutions. Embla Medical also provides patients with world-class care through a global network of Orthotic and Prosthetic (O&P) facilities. Embla Medical is committed to sustainable business practices and is signatory to the UN Global Compact, UN Women's Empowerment Principles, and contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The company's climate targets have been verified by the Science Based Targets initiative. Embla Medical operates globally and has more than 4,000 employees. www.emblamedical.com

Embla Medical was formerly listed as Össur (OSSR) on Nasdaq Copenhagen until 8 April 2024.

