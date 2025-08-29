Embla Medical hf: Embla Medical closes the majority share investment in Streifeneder ortho.production GmbH

Announcement no. 39/2025

29 August 2025

Reference is made to announcement no. 31/2025 published on 17 July 2025 (Embla Medical signs agreement to invest in a majority share in Streifeneder ortho.production GmbH).

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embla Medical (NASDAQ Copenhagen: EMBLA), a leading global provider of innovative mobility solutions, today announced that the majority share investment in Streifeneder ortho.production has been completed following regulatory approvals. Therefore, the transaction is officially closed and Embla Medical now owns 51% of shares in Streifeneder ortho.production.

Streifeneder ortho.production is an international developer and supplier of orthopaedic mobility solutions, employing around 100 people. In addition to its offerings of prosthetic and orthotic components, Streifeneder ortho.production also supplies orthopaedic materials and equipment to the O&P industry. In 2024, Streifeneder ortho.production realized sales of EUR 25 million (approximately USD 29m) with ~70% of sales related to prosthetics and orthopaedic materials.

In connection with the investment, the Board of Directors of Embla Medical has resolved to utilize the authorization in Article 5, paragraph 1, of the Articles of Association to issue 2,805,135 new shares in Embla Medical, raising the total share capital in nominal value by 0.7% from ISK 427,636,122 to ISK 430,441,257. The price of each new share is DKK 33.26, and the total value of the share capital increase is thus DKK 93 million (EUR 12.5 million).

The sellers of Streifeneder ortho.production will subscribe for all the new shares. The sellers have also agreed to a two-year lock-up period from closing for all the new shares.

The transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the financial guidance for 2025.

Further information Embla Medical

Klaus Sindahl

Head of Investor Relations

M: +45 5363 0134

E: ksindhal@emblamedical.com

Edda Heidrun Geirsdottir

VP of Corporate Communication

M: +354 664 1055

E: egeirsdottir@emblamedical.com

Further information Streifeneder

Sabine Knobloch

Head of Legal Department

M: +49 172 8165265

E: S.Knobloch@streifeneder.de

About Embla Medical

Embla Medical (Nasdaq Copenhagen: EMBLA) was founded in Reykjavik in 1971 with the mission to improve people's mobility. Embla Medical is home to several brands renowned for positively impacting people's health and well-being. They include Össur, a leading global provider of prosthetics and bracing and supports solutions; FIOR & GENTZ, an innovative developer of neuro orthotics; and College Park Industries, creators of custom-built prosthetic solutions. Embla Medical also provides patients with world-class care through a global network of Orthotic and Prosthetic (O&P) facilities. Embla Medical is committed to sustainable business practices and is signatory to the UN Global Compact, UN Women's Empowerment Principles, and contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The company's climate targets have been verified by the Science Based Targets initiative. Embla Medical operates globally and has more than 4,000 employees. www.emblamedical.com

Embla Medical was formerly listed as Össur (OSSR) on Nasdaq Copenhagen until 8 April 2024.

