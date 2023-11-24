Embedded Banking Market to Reach $1,10,667.66 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 23.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The embedded banking market is quickly expanding because of increasing global wealth, growing retirement savings, a shift towards professional management, and the need for investment diversification in a complex financial landscape.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Embedded Banking Market by type (Payment Processing, Lending, Contactless Payment, Wealth Management and Others), Industry Vertical (Retail and E-commerce, Transport and Logistics, Healthcare Media and Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032. According to the report, the global embedded banking industry generated $13.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $110.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 23.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Determinants of Growth

As industries undergo digital transformation, there is a growth in demand for embedded banking solutions to integrate financial services seamlessly into various digital platforms and processes. Businesses across sectors have adopted embedded banking to enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency. Furthermore, the continued innovation within the fintech sector contributes significantly to the growth of embedded banking. Fintech companies are at the forefront of developing technologies and solutions that embed banking services into non-financial platforms, creating new opportunities and disrupting traditional banking models. Moreover, embedded banking plays a crucial role in promoting financial inclusion by reaching underserved and unbanked populations. The demand for inclusive financial services, especially in emerging markets, has driven the adoption of embedded banking solutions to provide easy access to banking services.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $13.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $110.7 billion CAGR 23.6 % No. of Pages in Report 334 Segments covered Type, industry vertical, and region. Drivers Rise in trend of banking as a service platform Digitalization in banking sector Enhanced customer experience Opportunities Lack of digital literacy in emerging countries Security and data privacy concerns Restraints Diversified revenue streams for non-banking entities

COVID-19 Scenario

The impact of COVID-19 on the embedded banking market can be described as mixed. The pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of financial services while it posed challenges for many industries. The increased demand for contactless transactions, remote access to financial services, and a shift toward online platforms created opportunities for embedded banking solutions. Businesses sought innovative ways to adapt to the change in landscape, and the emphasis on digitalization and efficiency became a driving force for the adoption of embedded banking services. However, economic uncertainties and disruptions in certain sectors also presented challenges.

In addition, the need for contactless and digital financial services surged as lockdowns and social distancing measures were implemented globally. Businesses, especially in retail and e-commerce, accelerated their adoption of embedded banking to offer seamless online transactions and financial services to customers. The focus on remote work and change in consumer behaviors created an increased appetite for innovative solutions that integrate banking functionalities into digital

The payment processing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of type, the payment processing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global embedded banking market revenue. This can be attributed to the increase in demand for seamless and integrated financial transactions within various digital platforms, including e-commerce, retail, and mobile applications. Embedded banking solutions, with a focus on efficient payment processing, cater to the growth in need for frictionless payment experiences, driving widespread adoption across industries. However, the wealth management segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.0% from 2023 to 2032, this is attributed to the fact that the growth in demand for integrated financial services, personalized investment solutions, and seamless wealth management tools within digital platforms. Embedded banking caters to this need, offering a holistic approach to financial management and investment services, driving its prominence in the market.

The retail and e-commerce embedded banking segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, retail and e-commerce segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global embedded banking market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the widespread adoption of digital transactions, the need for seamless payment processing, and the integration of banking services within online shopping platforms, enhancing the overall customer experience. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.4% from 2023 to 2032, this is attributed to increase in focus of the industry on digital transformation, demand for streamlined financial processes in patient care, and the integration of banking services to enhance the overall healthcare financial ecosystem.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global embedded banking market revenue. This is attributed to advanced fintech infrastructure, widespread digital adoption, and a proactive shift toward embedded financial services, driven by the tech-savvy consumers and innovative financial institutions of this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to a rapidly growing digital economy, increased smartphone penetration, and a strong emphasis on financial inclusion, driving widespread adoption of integrated banking services across diverse sectors.

Leading market players: -

Cybrid Inc.

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Finastra

Fiserv, Inc.

Lendflow

Moshpit Technologies, Inc.

PayPal

PAYRIX

Stripe, Inc.

Zopa Bank Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global embedded banking market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Report Review:

Embedded banking is a financial services framework that integrates and prioritizes the needs of the consumer by seamlessly integrating banking and financial products with non-banking platforms and apps. This concept makes financial management and transactions more accessible, easy, and efficient by integrating banking services into daily living. Furthermore, embedded banking fundamentally depends on Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to link traditional banks or financial institutions with a variety of third-party platforms, such as e-commerce websites, mobile apps, and even internet of things (IoT) devices. These APIs allow real-time access to banking services including loans, financial transfers, account management, payments, and more without requiring users to exit the platform or app they are now using. Moreover, the concept of embedded banking has gained considerable momentum in recent times, mostly due to the increase in need for customized and quick financial encounters. It removes the barrier to offering a wider range of financial services for companies, fintech startups, and other non-banking organizations without requiring them to obtain a full bank license.

The rise in trend of banking as a service (BaaS) is a significant driver of the growth of the embedded banking market. BaaS makes it possible for non-banking organizations to easily incorporate banking services into their products, including fintech firms, e-commerce sites, and even conventional enterprises. Furthermore, digitalization in banking sector has driven the demand for the embedded banking market. However, lack of digital literacy in emerging countries has hampered the growth of the embedded banking market Many people in rural areas may not be familiar with or at ease with digital banking services and applications. As a result, they may not be aware of the advantages and security precautions of online banking, and they may only have irregular access to computers, smartphones, and the internet. Moreover, security and data privacy are major factors that hamper the growth of the embedded banking market. On the contrary, diversified revenue streams for non-banking entities are an opportunity for the embedded banking market as by incorporating banking services into their platforms, they enable companies to make more money through fees, commissions, or interest on financial transactions. This ultimately drives the expansion of the embedded banking market by allowing businesses to monetize their user base, improve their overall business model, and increase profitability.

The embedded banking market is segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into payment processing, lending, contactless payment, wealth management and others. On the basis of industry vertical, it is bifurcated into retail and e-commerce, transportation and logistics, healthcare, media and entertainment, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the network equipment market are Cybrid Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Finastra, Fiserv, Inc., Lendflow, Moshpit Technologies, Inc., PayPal, PAYRIX, Stripe, Inc., Zopa Bank Limited. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the network equipment market globally. For instance, in February 2022, PAYRIX was acquired by FIS to expand e-commerce, embedded payments, and finance experiences for SMB merchants via platforms. This acquisition is consistent with the aim of FIS of expanding its e-commerce products to businesses of all sizes and industries by embedding payment capabilities within software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms. Moreover, it is anticipated to also allow FIS to leverage the value of its extensive solution portfolio by providing embedded financial capabilities to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in addition to its e-commerce solutions.

