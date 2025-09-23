Graphical MCU Configurator forms part of ambitious plan to remove hardware dependencies in embedded software

The new vendor-independent tool empowers OEMs to decouple hardware from software, accelerate go-to-market, and strengthen supply chain resilience.

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedd.it, a creator of embedded development tools, today released its cross-vendor Graphical MCU Configurator. The launch removes a major barrier to hardware decoupling, enabling electronics manufacturers to achieve vendor independence, accelerate development and boost supply chain resilience.

Embedd promises freedom from MCU supplier lock-in with AI-enabled cross-vendor MCU configuration tool

Free to use, the product leverages AI to retrieve and organize data on more than 1,400 MCU families from all major manufacturers, including Renesas, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments. The Graphical MCU Configurator offers a single, unified tool for configuring MCUs and boards, enabling users to visually assign pin functions, configure settings, and generate device trees and overlays. Support for bare-metal configuration outputs will be added soon.

The tool's intuitive configuration interface gives developers a productivity turbo-boost, relieving them from the task of working through thousands of pages of datasheets to discover pin functions and device operating parameters.

For the leaders of electronics OEMs, the Graphical MCU Configurator accelerates go-to-market with new hardware while strengthening supply chain resilience. It greatly reduces the friction that slows down new integrations - allowing engineers to upload and reconfigure existing DTS files, and to port configurations across MCU families and even between different vendors.

By making it easy to migrate between hardware, Embedd.it enables OEMs to implement second-sourcing strategies, and to maintain the freedom to choose between different MCU vendors when updating the design of an existing product.

Michael Lazarenko, CEO and co-founder of Embedd.it , said: 'Today we are giving electronics manufacturers a faster path to market with new hardware. By enabling true hardware–software separation, the Graphical MCU Configurator makes software-defined design a reality. Engineers can seamlessly port and reconfigure across vendors, while our tools handle configuration and driver generation automatically in the background.'

The Graphical MCU Configurator forms part of a suite of embedded developer tools set for release by Embedd.it , powered by the Embedd Data Hub - the industry's first standardized, AI-enabled database covering hundreds of categories of active components. By centralizing hardware-specific data for thousands of parts, the Embedd Data Hub enables new capabilities such as automated driver generation and further streamlines every stage of embedded software development.

Visitors to The Things Conference (Amsterdam, 23-24 September 2025) can view Embedd.it 's Graphical MCU Configurator tool at its booth A.32.

The free Graphical MCU Configurator is supplied as a Visual Studio Code extension and as a web-based application. For enterprises, Embedd.it also provides a self-hosted option.

About Embedd

Today, every new electronic product faces slow and costly development because chip data is fragmented and inconsistent. This makes development harder, delays innovation, and creates vulnerabilities when supply chains shift.

Embedd's mission is to change that. By turning semiconductor data into a single, reliable source of truth, we make it easy to integrate new hardware, reuse software, and keep projects moving. The result: faster development, lower costs, and technology that's more resilient to change.

Embedd's solutions apply AI where it creates the most value, while relying on deterministic software where predictability is essential. We have modeled diverse chip classes, built tailored multi-stage retrieval pipelines, and used AI to generate stable, robust data representations from heterogeneous and inconsistent sources - the reality of the semiconductor world. The rest is done deterministically, including code generation that can withstand high-requirements safety-critical systems.

By decoupling software from hardware, Embedd enables true independence, and releases the brake applied to hardware innovation by the complexity of low-level semiconductor integration.

Information about Embedd's products can be found at www.embedd.it .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778639/Embedd.jpg